AAEON.AI Launches an Online AI Community to Encourage a Collaborative Ecosystem
AAEON.AI is the new center for everything AI and Edge Computing, allowing you to connect with software partners and engage with other industry professionals in a collaborative environment.”TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- community.aaeon.ai/ is an online community where industry partners and enthusiasts share ideas and experience about AI and Edge Computing in a collaborative ecosystem
— Howard Lin
To encourage interactions with our industry partners and enthusiasts in AI together in a collaborative forum, AAEON announced the launch of the community.aaeon.ai/, an online community where dynamic news and topics about AI and Edge Computing are shared and discussed.
The AAEON AI community features a wide range of topics including news releases, application stories, and most importantly, state-of-the-art edge computing platforms by AAEON powered by Intel®, NVIDIA®, Google, ASIC, and RISC solutions. Clients, partners and enthusiasts in AI and Edge Computing systems can find information about our latest hardware and software solutions, while engaging with each other for ideas and experiences in their deployments.
Our community.aaeon.ai/ forum provides opportunities for direct communication with professionals as well as AAEON support team to facilitate a collaborative ecosystem.
Find inspiration and deployment tips by visiting AAEON.AI today!
