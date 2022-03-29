Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 29, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:17 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Ann Flood.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

HR 190 Transportation

HB 2425 Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2463 Judiciary

HB 2464 Judiciary

HB 2465 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 1330 To Appropriations

HB 1630 To Appropriations

HB 1790 To Appropriations

HB 1957 To Appropriations

HB 1984 To Appropriations

HB 2085 To Appropriations

HB 2212 To Appropriations

SB 1019 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

HB 2373 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 972 From Education as Amended

HB 2169 From Education as Amended

HB 2450 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2451 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2458 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2461 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 187 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 189 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

SB 119 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2401 From Health as Amended

HB 2419 From Insurance as Committed

HB 2066 From State Government as Amended

HB 2171 From State Government as Amended

HB 2373 From State Government as Amended

HB 2447 From State Government as Committed

HB 2449 From State Government as Committed

SB 1020 From State Government as Amended

HB 2139 From Transportation as Amended

HR 74 From Transportation as Committed

HR 188 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 604

HB 1254

HB 1281

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2057

HB 2069

HB 2070

HB 2247

HB 2450

HB 2451

HB 2458

HB 2461

SB 119

SB 738

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

HB 1254

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2057

HB 2069

HB 2070

SB 738

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.