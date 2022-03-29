Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 29, 2022

PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 29, 2022

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:17 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Ann Flood.

 

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 190     Transportation

HB 2425   Aging and Older Adult Services

HB 2463   Judiciary

HB 2464   Judiciary

HB 2465   Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 1330      To Appropriations

HB 1630      To Appropriations

HB 1790      To Appropriations

HB 1957      To Appropriations

HB 1984      To Appropriations

HB 2085      To Appropriations

HB 2212      To Appropriations

SB 1019       To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

   HB 2373      From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 972        From Education as Amended

HB 2169      From Education as Amended

HB 2450      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2451      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2458      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2461      From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 187        From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HR 189        From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

SB 119         From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed

HB 2401      From Health as Amended

HB 2419      From Insurance as Committed

HB 2066      From State Government as Amended

HB 2171      From State Government as Amended

HB 2373      From State Government as Amended

HB 2447      From State Government as Committed

HB 2449      From State Government as Committed

SB 1020       From State Government as Amended

HB 2139      From Transportation as Amended

HR 74           From Transportation as Committed

HR 188        From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 604

HB 1254

HB 1281

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2057

HB 2069

HB 2070

HB 2247

HB 2450

HB 2451

HB 2458

HB 2461

SB 119

SB 738

 

Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

HB 1254

HB 1482

HB 1800

HB 2057

HB 2069

HB 2070

SB 738

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

