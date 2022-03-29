Daily Session Report for Tuesday, March 29, 2022
PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 29, 2022
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:17 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Ann Flood.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 190 Transportation
HB 2425 Aging and Older Adult Services
HB 2463 Judiciary
HB 2464 Judiciary
HB 2465 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 1330 To Appropriations
HB 1630 To Appropriations
HB 1790 To Appropriations
HB 1957 To Appropriations
HB 1984 To Appropriations
HB 2085 To Appropriations
HB 2212 To Appropriations
SB 1019 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
HB 2373 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness to State Government
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 972 From Education as Amended
HB 2169 From Education as Amended
HB 2450 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2451 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2458 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2461 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HR 187 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HR 189 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
SB 119 From Environmental Resources and Energy as Committed
HB 2401 From Health as Amended
HB 2419 From Insurance as Committed
HB 2066 From State Government as Amended
HB 2171 From State Government as Amended
HB 2373 From State Government as Amended
HB 2447 From State Government as Committed
HB 2449 From State Government as Committed
SB 1020 From State Government as Amended
HB 2139 From Transportation as Amended
HR 74 From Transportation as Committed
HR 188 From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 604
HB 1254
HB 1281
HB 1482
HB 1800
HB 2057
HB 2069
HB 2070
HB 2247
HB 2450
HB 2451
HB 2458
HB 2461
SB 119
SB 738
Bill Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
HB 1254
HB 1482
HB 1800
HB 2057
HB 2069
HB 2070
SB 738
House Resolutions Adopted
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.