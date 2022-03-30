More about GBI Makes Arrest in Sexual Assault Investigation

Submit Release
Douglasville, GA (March 29, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Austin Cole Sluder, 27, of Douglasville, GA, with Violation of Oath of Office by a Public Officer and Improper Sexual Contact. On October 27, 2021, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of sexual assault by Sluder.

Preliminary information indicates that on September 17, 2021, Sluder was employed as a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy assigned to the jail and he had inappropriate sexual contact with a female inmate at the jail. Sluder is currently booked at the Douglas County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Atlanta Regional Office at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Douglas County District Attorney for prosecution.

 

