Shobna Gulati Shines on the Red Carpet at the 75th EE BAFTA's and Tops BBC1's Best Dressed in Pol' Atteu Beverly Hills

Shobna Gulati Dazzles on the BAFTA 2022 Red Carpet in Pol' Atteu Custom Couture Shobna Gulati on the set of Gown and Out in Beverly Hills with Stars, Pol' Atteu, Patrik Simpson, SnowWhite90210 and the AMT Crew. Shobna Gulati and Gown and Out Stars, Pol' Atteu, Patrik Simpson and SnowWhite90210 at the Jamie Musical

Everybody's Talking About Jamie star, Shobna Gulati Sparkles in Swarovski Embellished Gown by Celebrity Fashion Designer Pol' Atteu Beverly Hills.

I loved my gown! It was elegant and so comfortable to wear. It truly sparkled in the glittering ceremony. Everyone thought me and my frock rocked too ! Thank you so much to Pol Atteu Beverly Hills!” — Shobna Gulati, Actress

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES , March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, the 75th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA), were officially back in person at London's Royal Albert Hall hosted by an almost unrecognizable Rebel Wilson ("Pitch Perfect")!

Shobna Gulati, a previous BAFTA Award winner, plays "Ray" in both the hit musical and movie " Everybody's talking about Jamie" which was nominated for "Best British Film 2022" and Gulati brought some show-stopping Hollywood glamor to the BAFTAs red carpet in a stunning Swarovski embellished custom couture gown by Celebrity Fashion Designer, Pol Atteu, and was included in the top five of the most glamorous actresses at BAFTA and featured in the BBCs "Red Carpet Arrivals" opening montage.

Gulati rose to fame from her 12 year role on Coronation Street as Sunita Alahan and Anita in Dinner Ladies and is the only cast member to be in both the Musical and Movie. While starring in the musical in Los Angeles, Shobna was introduced to designer, Pol' Atteu and his partner and co-host, Patrik Simpson. The reality stars added Shobna as a special guest and she will appear in a new episode of Season 3 of the hit TV series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, Executive produced by the show stars, Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson, for American Media TV, LLC streaming on Amazon Prime UK, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Japan, Spain France, and Italy. The episode will document the design and creation of Ms. Gulati's BAFTA gown.

Gown and Out in Beverly Hills won the ARTAS (American Reality Television Awards) 2021 for *Outstanding Digital Reality Series and It is no secret why. Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson really shine on screen and show the inner workings of their Beverly Hills Boutique and the high stakes at risk when putting that perfect dress on the celebrity for their big red carpet moment.

The movie "Everybody's talking about Jamie" is all about "diversity and inclusion" and was nominated for Best British Film. This was the perfect storm to meet and shoot an episode of Shobna getting a custom fitting in a Pol' Atteu gown for BAFTA 2022. The episode storyline also includes the boys special visit to the Ahmanson Theater to see Gulati perform live on stage in the hit musical.

Gulati is back in London now where Rehearsals have started on the new UK touring production of The Rise and Fall of Little Voice by Jim Cartwright. Directed by Bronagh Lagan and starring international YouTube sensation Christina Bianco (https://www.broadwayworld.com/people/Christina-Bianco/) in the title role alongside Shobna Gulati (https://www.broadwayworld.com/people/Shobna-Gulati/) as Mari Hoff.

Meanwhile, Pol' and Patrik are shooting and finishing the season 3 episodes for release on Amazon Prime Video for the spring of 2022. The upcoming season will have a new gamut of celebrities, including Abby Lee Miller (Dance Moms), Adrienne Maloof (RHOBH), Krystal Nielson (Bachelor in Paradise), Porscha Coleman (Netflix), Carolyn Hennesy (General Hospital), Silky Ganache (RuPaul's Drag Race), and so many more!

Gown and Out in Beverly Hills has been submitted for consideration for the 2022 Daytime Emmys, ARTAS (American Reality TV Awards), and the Telly Awards. Nominations will soon be announced for all three award shows.

"Pol' and Patrik exude such fantastic high energy, humor and charm - there's never a dull moment." Says British Producer Jane Linter. "I can't wait to see the final episode when it's released!"