TV STARS POL’ ATTEU & PATRIK SIMPSON ANNOUNCED AS MISS SUPERTALENT OF THE WORLD 2021'S OFFICIAL CELEBRITY JUDGES

TV Stars, Pol' Atteu & Patrik Simpson, from Gown and Out in Beverly Hills are the new celebrity judges and TV partner for Miss Supertalent of the World 2021.

We believe the new beauty queen is all about ENTERTAINMENT and no longer about just good looks. Our finale will feature Hollywood Celebrities, Music, Digital stage with a unique theme.” — Marco Jung Chief Producer of Supertalent of the World

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off their win for Outstanding Digital Reality Series at the American Reality Television Awards 2021, Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, best loved fashion couple - designers’, Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson have just been announced as official celebrity judges at the 14th ‘Miss Supertalent of the World’ competition where they will be showcasing their brand new custom couture line featuring the royal fabrics of Divine Moshee at the show opening of ‘Supertalent Seoul Fashion Week’. Celebrity fashion designer, Pol' Atteu said “What an amazing opportunity to showcase some my beautiful Beverly Hills designs at Supertalent Seoul Fashion Week. I have always loved Asia and it’s been a dream to visit South Korea. So, having the chance to crown the next queen and showcase my exquisite custom gowns on the international stage is a win-win for all”.

2021 Miss Supertalent of the World will take place this November 19-30, at the infamous Dongdaemoon Design Plaza, commonly referred to as the DDP, in Seoul, South Korea. Thirty-Eight finalists from thirty-eight countries selected among 164 countries will participate at this world-renowned event. Both Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson will serve as celebrity judges and Pol’ Atteu Beverly Hills will award the crowned winner a beautiful, one-of-a-kind, custom couture gown designed specifically for the new reigning queen. Most recently, Pol’ Atteu Couture was worn by daytime stars Victoria Konefal, Carolyn Hennesy and Sydney McKayla at the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. Days of Our Lives star, Victoria took home her gold Emmy Statue wearing a spectacular Grecian style emerald gown created in new metallic silk threads.

The Miss Supertalent of the World, operated by Suta Group, is a twice-yearly global television & media event, held since 2011, highlighting fashion stars, such as, beauty queens, supermodels, actresses, pop artists, hosts, and dance champions, with a unique format showcasing fashion and talent together. It has been held in Seoul, Busan, Daegu in Asia and Paris, Nice, Rome and Milan in Europe with past sponsorships by Museo Ferrari luxury sports car of Italy. Supertalent Group, originally known as the Supertalent of the World is recognized as a leading talent management and global events organizer as well as educational specialist.

American Media Television. LLC. has partnered with Suta Group to film both events in Seoul, South Korea, for the upcoming Season of Gown and Out in Beverly Hills. The hit Reality Television Series that airs on Amazon Prime Video worldwide, follows fashionistas: Pol’ Atteu, Patrik Simpson and SnowWhite90210, as the couture couple and their adorable pup continue to sashay their way across the globe from one fabulous red carpet and event to the next! “I am excited to help crown the next Miss Supertalent of the World and honored to be a celebrity judge. Our production team will be following us to South Korea to catch all the fun and antics while we are there for the next season of Gown and Out in Beverly Hills, on Amazon Prime Video. Stay Tuned!” Says, Patrik Simpson, Gown and Out in Beverly Hills Host and executive producer/creator.

Season 1 and 2 of Gown and Out in Beverly Hills stream on Amazon Prime Video in the USA, UK, Germany and Japan.

