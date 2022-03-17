Reality Stars Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson close The Fashion Life Tour 2022 with Fashion Gives Back to Ukraine

In a Sign of Solidarity, Russian Supermodel Eugenia Kuzmina Models Pol' Atteu Custom Couture created in Ukraine Flag Colors Reality Stars Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson close the show with Supermodels Eugenia Kuzmina and Rylee Spinks Supermodel, Kiara Belen, from VH1's America's Next Top Model Opens the Show Pol' Atteu Fashion Gives Back to Ukraine

Reality Stars Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson kick off LA Fashion Week closing the show for The Fashion Life Tour 2022 with Fashion Gives Back to Ukraine

Our friends in Ukraine fled Kyiv in the middle of the night with only the clothing on their backs, and left everything behind. We decided to create Pol' Atteu Fashion Gives Back to help the refugees"” — Patrik Simpson, TV Personality

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, March 12, 2022, The Fashion Life Tour kicked off LA Fashion Week with shows featuring an amazing line-up of designers at Casa Vertigo and Celebrity Fashion Designer/Reality Star, Pol’ Atteu created a one-of-a-kind custom-made couture gown in the colors of the Ukraine Flag that dazzled on stage.

Russian Actress and Supermodel, Eugenia Kuzmina, modeled the gown at the close of the show to signify unity and support between the Russian and Ukrainian people. In addition, beautiful headpieces in yellow and blue Ukraine flag colors were created by stylist, Alexander Braun.

Guests were invited to donate urgently needed clothing to the Pol’ Atteu Charitable Foundation in partnership with other organizations including Revived Soldiers Ukraine - a well-established 501(c)(3) U.S. charity which has been providing medical and humanitarian aid to Ukraine for many years also White Ribbon USA. Clothes are being sent to drop-off points in Romania, Poland, Moldova.

TFL is a diversity-owned small business and presented clothing lines of local and international designers during the runway show including Amo La Cruz, DNB Couture, Royal Tfashion, Cody Chris Collection with live performances from gifted musicians and singers including Journey Christine, Ava Breeze, Alexander James Rodriquez, Lilo and Mason & Julez.

The 7pm segment was presented by Reality Star, Patrik Simpson, the MC for the event and American Media TV, LLC. taped the finale for an episode of the Award Winning Amazon Prime Video show "Gown and Out in Beverly Hills". The show featured dynamic performances by Kiara Belen, Burning Guitars lead by Smiley Jonez, renowned hip-hop artist Yung6ix, multi-Grammy nominated pianist and saxophonist duo Butta-N-BizKit, and closing out the show was celebrity haute couture designer Pol’ Atteu.

Kiara Belen is well-known from America’s Next Top Model and one of four owners of The Fashion Life Tour. The company provides training, fashion and runway experiences for designers and models at all stages of their careers. TFL co-hosted "Pol’ Atteu Fashion Gives Back” collecting new and gently used clothing for the refugees of Ukraine.

On site were volunteers from the charities White Ribbon USA and Revived Soldiers Ukraine. “We are excited to be partnered with Pol’ Atteu, Burning Guitars and the other designers for this Fashion Week Los Angeles show to bring awareness to the plight of the atrocities in Ukraine”, said Belen.

If you missed the show you can still drop off clothing to the Pol’ Atteu Store in Beverly Hills until March 31, 2022. The address is 9414 Dayton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

