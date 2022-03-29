House Resolution 187 Printer's Number 2868
PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - A Resolution urging the Governors of New York and New Jersey to end anti-pipeline policies that block Pennsylvania natural gas from reaching markets in New England.
