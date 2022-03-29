House Bill 2450 Printer's Number 2871
PENNSYLVANIA, March 29 - An Act amending the act of July 7, 1961 (P.L.518, No.268), known as the Delaware River Basin Compact, in organization and area, further providing for voting power.
