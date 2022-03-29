RE: VT ROUTE 64 AND LOOP RD - NORTHFIELD

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

MIDDLESEX BARRACKS – NORTHFIELD PD

********* UPDATE - ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN. ****************

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

In the area of VT ROUTE 64 NEAR LOOP RD, roadway us closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thanks, Shelly Campbell Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP 2777 St George Road Williston, VT 05495 Phone - 1(802)878-7111 Fax - 1(802)878-3173

From: Campbell, Shelly Sent: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 5:34 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: VT ROUTE 64 AND LOOP RD - NORTHFIELD

