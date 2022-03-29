RE: VT ROUTE 64 AND LOOP RD - NORTHFIELD
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
MIDDLESEX BARRACKS – NORTHFIELD PD
********* UPDATE - ROADWAY IS BACK OPEN. ****************
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
In the area of VT ROUTE 64 NEAR LOOP RD, roadway us closed due to a motor vehicle accident.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thanks,
Shelly Campbell
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP
2777 St George Road
Williston, VT 05495
Phone - 1(802)878-7111
Fax - 1(802)878-3173
From: Campbell, Shelly Sent: Tuesday, March 29, 2022 5:34 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: VT ROUTE 64 AND LOOP RD - NORTHFIELD
