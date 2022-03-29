Department of Economic Development now hiring for ARPA-funded positions

The Department of Economic Development (DED) is now hiring for grant-funded positions to support initiatives through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). DED plans to use ARPA funds for historic investments that will strengthen Missouri communities and drive economic growth.

New staff members are needed for the operation of several initiatives, including grant programs for businesses, nonprofits, community development, broadband infrastructure, and more. DED expects to hire more than a dozen ARPA-funded roles in Fiscal Year 2022 and additional roles in Fiscal Year 2023. These positions will assist in building programs, providing technical assistance, and ensuring efficient deployment of funds. Positions will be located in Jefferson City, with potential for other locations across the state for some roles.

DED currently has six ARPA-funded positions open for applications, including Deputy Director for Federal Initiatives, Broadband Grants Manager, and more. Additional jobs will be posted in the coming weeks, and each offer benefits such as a defined pension plan, generous amounts of leave and holiday time, and eligibility for health insurance coverage. All who are interested are encouraged to view available positions and apply online at mocareers.mo.gov.

Details on planned investments using ARPA funds are available at ded.mo.gov/arpa.

About the Missouri Department of Economic Development

DED’s mission is to help create opportunities for Missourians to prosper. Join us to make an impact as we enhance Missouri’s broadband infrastructure, cultivate economic and community development, and support workforce development and education. DED encourages economic growth by supporting Missouri’s businesses and diverse industries, strengthening our communities, developing a talented and skilled workforce, and maintaining a high quality of life. Together, we serve Missouri.

For more information on DED, visit ded.mo.gov.

The State of Missouri is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.