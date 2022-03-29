Delays likely during paving work on I-180/Warren Avenue

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Weather permitting, crews with S&S Builders and the Wyoming Department ofTransportation will begin work on Interstate 180/Warren Avenue on Monday, April 4th, which may cause delays.

Work is focused between Lincolnway and 24th and includes milling, paving, concrete work, curb and gutter repairs, ADA upgrades, traffic signal replacements, minor storm sewer improvements and other miscellaneous work. Heavy equipment producing loud noise is required to complete the work.

Parking in front of businesses will be affected by the work, but sidewalk access to businesses will remain open.

Motorists should expect potential delays from lane closures, reduced speed limits, flaggers and other traffic control as the work is taking place. In any work zone, avoid distractions like cell phones and buckle up.

This work is scheduled to be complete in the fall. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.