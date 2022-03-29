No One Injured After Shot Fired Into Vehicle During Apparent Road Rage Incident In Baltimore County

March 29, 2022

(WHITE MARSH, MD) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot at a vehicle in Baltimore County early this morning during an apparent road rage incident.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Yukon Denali. After the alleged shooting, the vehicle continued traveling south on I-95 towards Baltimore.

The victim was driving a gold Chevrolet SUV. He told Maryland state troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack that around 5:10 a.m. this morning, he was traveling on I-95 south near mile marker 71.1, south of White Marsh when the incident took place. He reported the driver of a white Yukon Denali rolled down his passenger window and fired once at the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the Denali then sped up and continued driving south on the interstate towards Baltimore.

Troopers examining the victim’s vehicle found evidence indicating one shot struck the front of the vehicle and entered the dashboard. The victim was the only one in his vehicle at the time of the incident. He was not struck by gunfire nor did he request medical treatment.

A lookout for the suspect vehicle has been issued to police in the region. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700. Callers may remain anonymous.

CONTACT: Golden Ring Barrack – 410-758-1101

Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov