Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,659 in the last 365 days.

No One Injured After Shot Fired Into Vehicle During Apparent Road Rage Incident In Baltimore County

Maryland State Police News Release

(WHITE MARSH, MD) — Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired a shot at a vehicle in Baltimore County early this morning during an apparent road rage incident.   

The suspect vehicle is described as a white Yukon Denali. After the alleged shooting, the vehicle continued traveling south on I-95 towards Baltimore.   

The victim was driving a gold Chevrolet SUV. He told Maryland state troopers from the Golden Ring Barrack that around 5:10 a.m. this morning, he was traveling on I-95 south near mile marker 71.1, south of White Marsh when the incident took place. He reported the driver of a white Yukon Denali rolled down his passenger window and fired once at the victim’s vehicle. The driver of the Denali then sped up and continued driving south on the interstate towards Baltimore.  

Troopers examining the victim’s vehicle found evidence indicating one shot struck the front of the vehicle and entered the dashboard. The victim was the only one in his vehicle at the time of the incident. He was not struck by gunfire nor did he request medical treatment. 

A lookout for the suspect vehicle has been issued to police in the region.  Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Golden Ring Barrack at 410-780-2700.  Callers may remain anonymous.   

 

###

CONTACT:           Golden Ring Barrack – 410-758-1101                              

                           Office of Media Communications – msp.media@maryland.gov 

You just read:

No One Injured After Shot Fired Into Vehicle During Apparent Road Rage Incident In Baltimore County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.