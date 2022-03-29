Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Opiela To Texas Funeral Service Commission

TEXAS, March 29 - March 29, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Eric Opiela to the Texas Funeral Service Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The commission establishes standards to license funeral directors and embalmers, examines applicants and issues appropriate licenses, and regulates cemetery and crematory services.

Eric Opiela of Austin is an attorney for Eric Opiela PLLC. He is President of the South Texans' Property Rights Association, a member of the State Bar of Texas, a life fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation, and is one of only five board certified attorneys in Legislative and Campaign Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Additionally, he is the Treasurer for the Catholic Community Foundation of the Archdiocese of San Antonio and a Director for the Karnes City ISD Education Foundation. He also serves as the Wing Legal Officer for the Texas Wing, Civil Air Patrol. Opiela received a Bachelor of Arts for The University of Texas and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

