Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,659 in the last 365 days.

Offender at Bertie Correctional Offender Dies in Assault

An offender housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor was assaulted by a group of other offenders and killed this afternoon.

Offender Semajs Short (#1539014), 24, was attacked in a housing area at the prison by a number of other offenders at 2:14 p.m. today.

Prisons first responders performed life-saving measures until local paramedics arrived and also worked to resuscitate the offender. Short was pronounced dead by paramedics at approximately 2:37 p.m.

Three other offenders were injured during the group assault and were taken to an outside medical facility for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Windsor Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating the incident. The Department of Public Safety is fully cooperating in the investigation and will seek criminal prosecution against any offender involved in the altercation.

The prison was placed on modified lockdown as investigators worked to discover more about what happened and why. No staff were injured.

Short was convicted of second-degree murder in Halifax County on April 3, 2017. He was serving a 31-year sentence. He was projected to be released on May 7, 2042.

You just read:

Offender at Bertie Correctional Offender Dies in Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.