Submit Release
News Search

There were 982 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,659 in the last 365 days.

Detectives Recover Five Stolen Vehicles and Utility Trailer in Suspected Phoenix Chop Shop

On Wednesday, March 16, 2022, detectives with the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) served a search warrant following an investigation into a stolen vehicle observed on a business property in the 3200 block of west Lincoln Street in Phoenix.

While serving the warrant, detectives located and recovered five stolen vehicles and a utility trailer. Two of the vehicles, a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck and a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe, were recovered partially intact. Three stolen vehicles, including a 2012 Dodge Charger, a 2000 Chevrolet pickup truck, and a 2012 Chevrolet pickup truck, were found intact.

Detectives booked Martin Valencia, 48, of Phoenix, into the Maricopa County Jail. Valencia was found to be in possession of personal use amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine at the time of his arrest. He faces charges including:

  • 13-2307 A: Trafficking stolen property (1 count)
  • 13-1814 A5: Theft of means of transportation (7 counts)
  • 13-4702 A1: Conducting a chop shop (1 count)
  • 13-3407 A1: Possession/use of a dangerous drug (1 count)
  • 13-3408 A1: Possession/use of a narcotic drug (1 count) 

 

Valencia was also arrested for an outstanding felony warrant.

Marco Guzman, 31, of Phoenix, also faces charges including:

  • 13-4702 A1: Conducting a chop shop (1 count)
  • 13-2307 A:  Trafficking stolen property (1 count) 

 

VTTF was assisted by the AZDPS Aviation Bureau and the Gang and Immigration Intelligence Team Enforcement Mission (GIITEM).

 

Chop Shop in Phoenix Chop Shop in Phoenix Chop Shop in Phoenix Chop Shop in Phoenix Jail mugshot

You just read:

Detectives Recover Five Stolen Vehicles and Utility Trailer in Suspected Phoenix Chop Shop

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.