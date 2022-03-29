Public Meetings for SR-160 & SR-159 Corridor Study

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will host a series of in-person and online public meetings to discuss long-term needs and a vision for State Routes 160 and 159 in southern Nevada. NDOT is working with local governments and the traveling public to focus on safety and access during ongoing growth and development along corridors in Pahrump and southwest Las Vegas.

“At NDOT we are committed to enhancing safety and mobility on State Routes 160 and 159,” said NDOT director Kristina Swallow. “We have partnered with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Clark County, Nye County, and other stakeholders to study these two important corridors.”

Visit one of four in-person public meetings or the public meeting website to meet the project staff, learn about the study, and submit comments. The information will help NDOT identify and address immediate and future needs of all users of the corridor, including drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and more.

In-person meetings are an open house format from 4:00-7:00 p.m. with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

April 4, 2022 – Nye Communities Coalition: 1020 E Wilson Rd. Pahrump

April 5, 2022 – Blue Diamond Recreation Center: 2 Village Blvd. Blue Diamond

April 6, 2022 – Veterans Memorial Leisure Center: 101 S Pavilion Center Dr. Las Vegas

April 7, 2022 – Mountain’s Edge Master Association: 8015 Blue Diamond Rd., Ste 120, Las Vegas

The virtual meeting will be available 24 hours a day via the internet at www.ndotsr160.com from March 28 through April 27, 2022. The formal project presentation will be live-streamed April 6, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. via the NDOT Facebook page.

