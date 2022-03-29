Submit Release
Improvement Projects on US-95 in Nye County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Next month crews will begin resurfacing a 28-mile stretch of US-95, from south of Beatty to south of the Amargosa Valley junction to SR-373.  The project consists of a mill and fill open grade from milepost 28.8 to 56.2, as well as:

  • Widening northbound and southbound lanes.
  • Adding passing lanes: Southbound between mileposts 54.5 and 55.9 and northbound between mileposts 31.2 and 32.5
  • Adding dedicated turning lanes at SR-373, Valley View Blvd. & US-Ecology Rd.
  • Adding new electrical service and highway lighting at SR-373, Valley View Blvd. & US-Ecology Rd.
  • Construct stormwater facilities at milepost 58.4.  

Work will be done Monday through Friday, starting April 11 and lasting through the end of 2022. Traffic control will consist of single-lane closures, which will be done utilizing flaggers and a pilot car.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. The schedule is subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

