Cause of 9-Alarm Salisbury Fire Undetermined 

SALISBURY — The cause of a fire that destroyed a hotel and five residential buildings in Salisbury on Jan. 17 will remain officially undetermined, but a joint investigation found no evidence that it was intentionally set, said Salisbury Fire Chief Scott Carrigan, Salisbury Police Chief Thomas W. Fowler, and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey.

Based on an examination of the scene, security video footage, interviews with more than 15 witnesses, and other evidence, investigators determined that the fire began along the right-hand side of Michael’s Oceanfront Motel, near the front of the building, at about 1:38 am. Because of catastrophic damage in the area of origin and surrounding structures, they were not able to rule out the improper disposal of smoking materials or an electrical event as potential causes.

“The magnitude of this fire and the high wind conditions had us very concerned about the community’s safety, and I again want to recognize the work of Salisbury firefighters and the firefighters from surrounding cities and towns who rushed to help in the early morning hours,” said Chief Carrigan. “Five buildings were a total loss, but we’re extremely fortunate that this fire was contained and did not cause any injuries or worse.”

Fire creates and destroys evidence, officials said. Massachusetts uses National Fire Protection Association Standard 921: Guide for Fire and Explosion Investigations as the protocol for investigating where and how they started. Under this standard, investigators are required to classify a fire as undetermined if they are unable to eliminate all but one possible cause.

“Investigators found that smoking materials and an electrical event were potential causes of this fire,” said State Fire Marshal Ostroskey. “These are also the leading causes of fatal fires in Massachusetts, and the danger at night is even greater because people are sleeping. As we enter the time of year when more smokers are stepping outside, we want to remind everyone to use a sturdy ashtray with water or sand and put it out, all the way, every time. Remember also to check extension cords and replace them if they’re cracked, damaged, or worn, and use only outdoor-rated extension cords when using them outside the home.”

The fire was first reported at about 1:46 am by an occupant of 38 Central Ave, who called 9-1-1 after being alerted to the fire by another occupant, and a MassDOT employee who observed flames next to the hotel and called Salisbury Police. Salisbury police officers and firefighters began arriving moments later. More than 100 firefighters and about 30 apparatus from Salisbury and communities across Essex County and southern New Hampshire responded to fight the fire. They were assisted at the scene by the Department of Fire Services, which deployed specialized apparatus and personnel to support communications and firefighter health and safety during the ongoing incident, as well as the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, Cataldo Ambulance, the Boston Sparks Association, and Rehab 5.

The origin and cause of the fire were jointly investigated by the Salisbury Fire Department, Salisbury Police Department, and State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

