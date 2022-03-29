Ambassadors of Hope: CareRite Centers & FREIDA ROTHMAN Recognize Women of Strength
From left to right: This year’s Ambassadors of Hope are Caroll McKenzie-Morgan of Manhattan, Kelly Rivers of Rockland County, Adrienne Green and LaDeshia Norman of Tennessee, Christa Blasi of Brooklyn, and Cathy Diamond of Manhattan.
“I hope for people to be more aware of loving each other.” - Cathy Diamond, Director of Therapeutic Recreation at The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center
The Women of Strength campaign, an ode to the female pillars of strength that influenced Freida Rothman’s life as a mother, daughter, and designer, is an inspiring series celebrating, recognizing, and commemorating strong women throughout the nation that have overcome challenges with their positivity, perseverance, and resilience.
In March of 2020, the campaign launched recognizing female Holocaust survivors, as Freida’s two grandmothers, both Auschwitz survivors, were her personal Women of Strength. Each year the campaign continues highlighting the stories of women who are role models, such as women in the military as Women of Honor, and this year, celebrated women in Healthcare within the CareRite Centers network as Ambassadors of Hope.
This year’s Ambassadors of Hope include Christa Blasi of Brooklyn, Cathy Diamond and Caroll McKenzie-Morgan of Manhattan, Kelly Rivers of Rockland County, and LaDeshia Norman and Adrienne Green of Tennessee. These women infuse hope into people’s lives every day, while being pillars of strength for those around them.
“We are so proud of our six incredible team members who exhibit hope, strength, and resilience each day,” began Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer of CareRite Centers. “They are true leaders in every sense of the word, and they infuse hope into each of their centers, while serving our patients and residents with dignity and grace.”
“I learned about hope from my grandparents, who came to this country with an overwhelming amount of hope. Hope motivates positive action and influences a positive impact,” shared Freida Rothman, Designer and CEO. “These six women are true role models and embody what it means to be an Ambassador of Hope, motivating others with their positive outlook on life, perseverance, and incredible strength.”
An honorary Women of Strength luncheon will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 6th at 12pm at the Freida Rothman corporate headquarters in Brooklyn, New York.
