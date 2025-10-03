CareRite Centers Proudly Recognized By Mcknights Tech Awards Ceremony

St. James Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center Manchester Center for Rehabilitation and Healing The Hamlet Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at Nesconset

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CareRite Centers , the premier provider of subacute and skilled nursing care across New York, New Jersey, Florida, and Tennessee was recently awarded by McKnight’s Long Term Care News in their 15th Annual Tech Awards ceremony.Dedicated to exceptional clinical care, guest service, and overall engagement for both employees and residents alike, CareRite Centers was awarded as the GOLD winner in the category of Resident Engagement and Recreation for their Signature Lifelong Learning Program.The Lifelong Learning program is a staple of the CareRite Centers’ Recreation Therapy model, created on the foundation that everyone, no matter their age or background, has the want and need to learn and gain new skills. The program includes classes in the fields of math, history, and science, as well as creative arts. Since its inception, the Lifelong Learning Program provides additional opportunities for education and the opportunity to learn new skills, tailoring the classes and overall program to the cognitive needs and abilities of all participants.Adult education classes are held year-round, and the goal of each program is to foster a sense of accomplishment for each resident. Whether enjoying a floral arranging workshop, wood-working class, or even making sushi, each individual participating has an enriching experience.The Lifelong Learning Program has welcomed many subacute patients who have difficulty wanting to engage as they are on their healing journey to home, or long-term care residents who are nervous or apprehensive to leave their routine and try something new. Therapeutic Recreation team members throughout the network engage with Resident Council, polling all potential participants of classes or topics that they are most interested in learning about; these team members offer a sense of community, and welcome all skill levels to the Lifelong Learning Program classes, building bridges between those who are nervous to engage with their fellow community members.The culmination of the lifelong learning series is a graduation ceremony; while adorning caps and gowns, all resident graduates receive a diploma and celebrate their achievements with one another, invited guests and dignitaries, as well as their family and loved ones.McKnight’s is the leading publication and business news brand serving the skilled nursing setting, and CareRite was elated to be recognized by this incredible organization for the second year in a row, this year with their GOLD distinction in the Resident Engagement and Recreation category.Last year, CareRite received two Bronze designations from McKnight’s in Training & Education Solutions (CareRite Culinary University: Continued Dietary Education and Innovation) and Telehealth Solutions (TEMI: The CareRite and Progressive Care Telehealth Robot). CareRite also congratulates their colleagues and fellow providers who were also awarded in their respective fields by McKnight’s!Click here to view the video feature of the Lifelong Learning Program on CareRite Centers’ Instagram page!To schedule a VIP press interview with the Office of the Chief Experience Officer, please email ContactUs@careritecenters.com.“Rehabilitation and Nursing at its BEST!”Along with the Lifelong Learning program, CareRite is proud to support every back-to-school season with their Adopt-a-Teacher initiative, donating classroom supplies to teachers across the country as nominated by their team members. The adopted teachers this back-to-school season were:New York/New Jersey Region Winner: Danielle Francisco, 1st Grade Special Education Teacher, Meadowbrook Elementary School | Hillsdale, NJTennessee Region Winner: Mrs. Candace Reed, 2nd Grade Teacher, Byars Dowdy Elementary School | Lebanon, TNFlorida Region Winner: Mrs. Stacey Lippel, High School Teacher, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School | Parkland, FLThis initiative is so important to the network- philanthropy and giving back to the local communities of their centers is at the heart of their mission, while also supporting the educators of “CareRite Kids” is always top of mind whenbridging the intergenerational gap.

