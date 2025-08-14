The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center Earns Prestigious 5-Star Quality Measures Rating from CMS

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center , Manhattan’s premier provider of subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing care, has proudly received a 5-star rating in Quality Measures, awarded by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This recognition is based on several key factors, including clinical outcomes, patient satisfaction, and overall performance in quality metrics, which position The Riverside as a leader in patient care.As one of the few centers in the region to receive this distinguished accolade, The Riverside’s exceptional commitment to healing and rehabilitation is reflected in its outstanding performance in quality measures. This includes impressive scores across patient rehospitalization rates, medication management, skin integrity assessments, and patient satisfaction.“We are beyond proud of our team at The Riverside for their relentless dedication to delivering top-tier care to each and every one of our residents,” shared the Administrator of The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center. “This 5-star recognition is a direct result of their hard work, passion, and commitment to excellence.”In addition to clinical excellence, The Riverside offers a wide range of signature services, including its renowned Concierge Services, which provide personalized care and assistance for patients and their families throughout their rehabilitation journey. The center also takes pride in its Urban Zen Integrative Therapy Program, which combines holistic therapies to help patients recover both physically and emotionally.The Riverside has also been recognized for its Comprehensive Amputee Rehabilitation Program, led by Paralympic Gold Medalists Todd Schaffhauser and Dennis Oehler. The program provides patients with the tools and motivation to regain strength, mobility, and confidence after limb loss. Schaffhauser and Oehler’s inspiring mentorship ensures that each amputee patient achieves the highest level of recovery possible.“The 5-star Quality Measures rating reinforces our commitment to providing the highest standards of care,” said a representative from The Riverside. “Our team goes above and beyond to offer individualized support, motivation, and the best possible outcomes for our patients, and we are honored to have their trust.”Looking ahead, The Riverside continues to innovate, enhance patient care, and push the boundaries of excellence in rehabilitation. "We are excited about the future, and we remain committed to offering our patients not only the best in clinical care, but also enriching experiences that make a difference in their recovery journey."The Riverside is a part of CareRite Centers , a network of subacute and skilled nursing centers that provide exceptional care across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.For more information about The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing Center or to schedule an interview with one of our team members, please contact us at: contactus@careritecenters.com.About The Riverside Premier Rehabilitation and Healing CenterThe Riverside is a premier provider of subacute rehabilitation and skilled nursing care in Manhattan. Known for its cutting-edge therapies, luxurious amenities, and holistic approach to healing, The Riverside offers a wide range of signature programs and services to meet the unique needs of each patient. As a member of the CareRite Centers network, The Riverside is committed to delivering personalized care that empowers patients to achieve their highest level of recovery.

