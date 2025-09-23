The Emerald Peek Celebrates the 100th Birthday of Beloved Resident Gloria Lehman

Mrs. Gloria Lehman, surrounded by family, friends, and dedicated community team members, as she celebrated her 100th birthday at The Emerald Peek.

PEEKSKILL, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Emerald Peek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center proudly celebrated the incredible milestone birthday of one of their most cherished residents, Mrs. Gloria Lehman, as she turned 100 years old on September 12, 2025.Born in New York City in 1925 to Joseph and Eleanor Bowen, Gloria has lived through a century of transformation, progress, and personal triumphs. A proud graduate of Taft High School, Gloria’s early years in New York were filled with the energy of a city that never slept, and neither did her spirit.On October 23, 1945, Gloria married the love of her life, Frank Lehman, and together they raised four children: Louis, Lea, Dianna, and Randi. The couple shared a passion for dancing, especially the Lindy Hop, a joy that filled their home with music, laughter, and rhythm.A devoted homemaker, Gloria built a warm and welcoming home known for its open-door policy. No one ever left hungry! Her legendary lasagna and meatballs became a cherished staple among family, friends, and neighbors alike. More than just a cook, she was a constant source of kindness, always offering a smile, a kind word, or a plate of something delicious.Over the decades, her family grew to include 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also had a deep love for her dog, Zach, who was always by her side.Now a vibrant resident of The Emerald Peek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Gloria continues to inspire everyone around her. She remains active in group activities, especially enjoying music and art, and is widely known among staff and residents for her generosity of spirit and daily compliments. Her positivity is infectious, and her presence is a treasured gift to the community.“Gloria lights up any room she enters,” shared Administration of The Emerald Peek. “Her smile, her stories, and her warmth remind us every day of the joy that comes from a life well-lived.”When asked about the secret to her longevity, Gloria shared to always stay kind and positive.The Emerald Peek hosted a special centennial celebration for Gloria, surrounded by her loving family, friends, and fellow residents, as well as the Deputy Mayor and local dignitaries. The event honored not only her 100th birthday, but her legacy of love, resilience, and grace.About The Emerald Peek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center:Located in Peekskill, NY, The Emerald Peek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center provides premier subacute and skilled nursing care services in a nurturing and compassionate environment. We are proud to celebrate the lives and legacies of our residents each and every day.

