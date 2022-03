The Foxworth Theory Network presents financial advisor/author Will Roundtree (March 29th & 31st)

Eugenia Foxworth welcomes Will Roundtree to The Foxworth Theory, Tues. 3/29 and Thurs. 3/31, 9 pm EDT

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Big Apple businesswoman Eugenia Foxworth, known for her work as the President of the International Real Estate Federation for the USA, speaks with leaders in fashion, art, culture, and society on her twice weekly podcast series, The Foxworth Theory, streamed live Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9 pm ET on its own network found on www.thefoxworththeory.com This week’s guest (Tuesday, 3/29th and Thursday, 3/31st at 9 pm ET) is financial advisor Will Roundtree, author of “Credit Is King: Transforming Your Credit to Royalty” and “Full Time CEO: The S--t They Don’t Tell You” . For many years., Roundtree - a FICO certified credit consultant – is the founder of WE Management Services, which provides services such as credit repair, business funding and wealth coaching. As a notable financial advisor, author and motivational speaker, Roundtree has led more than 700 workshops and seminars worldwide, consisting of an innovative curriculum he developed. With the inception of the non-profit Roundtree helped co-found, Commontree, he and his team help serve underprivileged children and families in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada area.Foxworth Theory Schedule Of Airings (Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 PM ET)Will Roundtree – Tues. March 29th and Thurs. March 31stRalph Rolle – Tues. April 4th and Thurs. April 6thNabate Isles – Tues. April 11th and Thurs. April 13thAngelo Ellerbee – Tues. April 18th and Thurs. April. 20thFor inquiries, go to pr@thefoxworththeory.com