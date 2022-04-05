Submit Release
Major E&P company to pilot Qube’s continuous emissions monitoring technology across multiple basins in the US

ConocoPhillips is an industry leader and has championed the use of innovative methane detection technologies”
— Alex MacGregor
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies Inc. (“Qube”), the leader in low-cost, continuous methane monitoring, announced that ConocoPhillips will pilot Qube’s emissions monitoring technology at facilities across multiple basins within the continental U.S.

The deployments will be focused on using Qube’s continuous emissions monitoring hardware to detect emissions and advanced algorithms to prioritize alerts based on estimated releases and location.

“ConocoPhillips is an industry leader and has championed the use of innovative methane detection technologies. We are excited to be working with ConocoPhillips to better understand methane emissions and employ practices to cost effectively reduce such emissions,” said Alex MacGregor, CEO of Qube Technologies.

New and anticipated regulations and standards across North America have accelerated methane emissions reduction efforts. These initiatives, in conjunction with voluntary efforts by leading oil and gas companies, have fostered an innovative approach to emissions reduction strategies and targets. Qube continues to form partnerships with leading energy companies focused on reducing their carbon footprint while maintaining competitiveness in a global market that is moving toward sustainable production practices and ESG efforts.

About Qube Technologies:
Qube is a Calgary-based start-up developing a low-cost environmental surveillance technology. The company's mission is to help primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other emissions. Qube works with leading operators across North America and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Please visit qubeiot.com for more information.

Media Contact
Jeremy Greene
Vice President, Marketing, Qube Technologies
jeremy.greene@qubeiot.com

Alex MacGregor
Qube Technologies Inc
email us here

