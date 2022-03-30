Mallard Creek Polymers will exhibit at the 2022 American Coatings Show
Mallard Creek Polymers (MCP) will be exhibiting at Booth #1047 during the American Coatings Show (ACS) on April 5-7, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN.UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers (MCP) will be exhibiting at Booth #1047 during the American Coatings Show (ACS) on April 5-7, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN.
As an integral supplier and manufacturer of water based emulsion polymers, MCP continues to attend industry events like ACS to provide visitors with access to new technologies and visibility into their portfolio of high-grade polymer products.
MCP supports decision makers with the ability to choose a development partner that will help them create solutions to their particular quality and performance needs. Their team of experts, with technical experience in the coatings industry, will be available for one-on-one discussions during the show.
About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their markets include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mcpolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, please contact email info@mcpolymers.com.
LaTosha Davis
Mallard Creek Polymers
+1 877-240-0171
email us here