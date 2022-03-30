Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,000 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,696 in the last 365 days.

Mallard Creek Polymers will exhibit at the 2022 American Coatings Show

Mallard Creek Polymers (MCP) will be exhibiting at Booth #1047 during the American Coatings Show (ACS) on April 5-7, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN.

UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mallard Creek Polymers (MCP) will be exhibiting at Booth #1047 during the American Coatings Show (ACS) on April 5-7, 2022 in Indianapolis, IN.

As an integral supplier and manufacturer of water based emulsion polymers, MCP continues to attend industry events like ACS to provide visitors with access to new technologies and visibility into their portfolio of high-grade polymer products.

MCP supports decision makers with the ability to choose a development partner that will help them create solutions to their particular quality and performance needs. Their team of experts, with technical experience in the coatings industry, will be available for one-on-one discussions during the show.

About Mallard Creek Polymers, Inc (MCP):
MCP is a privately held specialty chemical company dedicated to innovation, quality, service, and sustainability. They are dedicated to meeting customer needs with a growing line of synthetic emulsion polymers and unparalleled customer focus. MCP offers a diverse line of water-based emulsions including styrene butadiene, acrylic, styrene acrylic, and other specialty latex products. They cater to both domestic and international customers from the MCP facility in Charlotte, North Carolina, and from our network of collaborative manufacturing partners. Their markets include adhesives, nonwovens, paint & coatings, graphic arts, printing & packaging, textiles, carpet, sealants, construction, oil services, and paper. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.mcpolymers.com or call 1-877-240-0171. To talk to a specialist, please contact email info@mcpolymers.com.

LaTosha Davis
Mallard Creek Polymers
+1 877-240-0171
email us here

You just read:

Mallard Creek Polymers will exhibit at the 2022 American Coatings Show

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.