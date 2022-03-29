The Humble Toast Brings Food Creations From Chopped Appearance To The Restaurant
TEANECK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES , March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teaneck, New Jersey-based kosher restaurant The Humble Toast has changed its menu since the owner and head chef Shalom Yehudiel appeared on Chopped in 2020. Based on customer feedback and increased first-time visitors, Yehudiel wants to give everyone a unique taste that’s hard to find anywhere else in the area.
Locals have known about The Humble Toast for a while, but it received nationwide recognition after Yehudiel appeared on an episode of the Food Network series Chopped.
The show’s producers always try to bring in new chefs from different backgrounds, but Yehudiel was the first to have 100% kosher ingredients to cook correctly. The show did not provide that in the past, forcing kosher chefs to refrain from eating what they created.
The slight modification didn’t compromise the competition in any way. Every contestant had the same ingredients, but they brought in a rabbi to ensure that everything was kosher for Yehudiel.
He feels it is a massive step in the right direction for better inclusion and understanding of kosher cooking. Jewish viewers also responded positively online for this new level of inclusion in the series.
Shortly after his appearance, Yehudiel noticed an increase in orders. That’s expected, but many people not practicing Judaism are still interested in trying out his restaurant.
It’s always been his goal to appeal to the masses rather than only those living kosher. Adding that modern twist to his creations allows him to showcase the tasty options. Breaking stereotypes linked to kosher cuisine has been hard in the past.
Naturally, visitors looked to taste recipes inspired by his appearance on the show. While the restaurant offers plenty of options that have appeared on the menu since launch, new choices are also available. Variety has always been a massive priority for Yehudiel, hoping to avoid the downfall of so many other kosher restaurants with severe limits on choices.
Yehudiel is thankful for his opportunity on Chopped, and the original airing came at the perfect time. COVID-19 restrictions put many restaurant owners in an extremely tough situation to survive as a business.
After their appearance and success on the show, every chef’s boost helped the humble toast get through a challenging time. With limited dine-in options and people generally reluctant to eat out as much, The Humble Toast continued strongly.
The goal is to continue promoting the appearance on the show as newcomers try the food for the first time. The appearance on Chopped doesn’t define Yehudiel or The Humble Toast, but it has given his restaurant a new level of name recognition.
He hopes to continue serving the Jewish community and beyond with food options that can’t be found anywhere else. His appearance also opens the door for other kosher chefs to showcase their talents on various cooking television shows when the opportunity arises.
More on The Humble Toast
The Humble Toast is a kosher restaurant located in Teaneck, New Jersey. They add a touch of modern taste. Shalom and Jacqueline Yehudiel run their traditional restaurant, and The Humble Truck is a mobile option. Current online reviews have it as one of the highest-rated kosher restaurants in Greater New York City. All of the latest news and information on the restaurant can be found on thehumbletoast.com.
More on The Humble Toast
The Humble Toast is a kosher restaurant located in Teaneck, New Jersey. They add a touch of modern taste. Shalom and Jacqueline Yehudiel run their traditional restaurant, and The Humble Truck is a mobile option. Current online reviews have it as one of the highest-rated kosher restaurants in Greater New York City. All of the latest news and information on the restaurant can be found on thehumbletoast.com.
