Johanna Lamm Helping People In Minnesota "Improve Their Professional And Personal Lives”
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES , March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having a life coach can make life easy as they can offer advice and tips that can be life-changing. There are life coaches, spiritual coaches, and wellness coaches in the coaching industry. Johanna Lamm is a licensed psychologist with certifications in a variety of areas.
She has spiritual coaching, wellness coaching, life coaching, and advanced yoga teacher certifications. She uses her knowledge and skills in psychology and coaching experience to help clients improve their personal and professional relationships.
Education and Training
Johanna Lamm was born in Duluth, Minnesota. She attended Hamline University, where she graduated with a psychology degree. Later joined the Minnesota School for Professional Psychology for her post-graduate studies. Before joining the coaching industry, she worked as a clinical psychologist.
She was good at her job decided to search for greener pastures for various reasons. For one, Lamm did not appreciate the fact that insurers dictated how many sessions each client could attend within a given period and limited the duration of each session.
It was frustrating because the psychological needs of the trauma patients she held sessions with demanded much more than what insurers permitted. Secondly, there is usually a lot of paperwork involved in the billing and payment process, so it took a long time to get paid.
With coaching, Johanna Lamm has control over how many sessions she could have with clients and the duration of each session. Jo Lamm also left the psychology profession because she wanted to do more to help clients than just dealing with pathology and issuing labels for insurance companies.
How She Works
Jo Lamm usually takes a holistic approach to help clients. She integrates wellness practices, problem-solving skills, yoga, and medication to improve their client’s spiritual, emotional, and physical well-being. She has been helping women find balance, take up their space, and use their voices.
For instance, she recently managed to empower a woman suffering in silence in an abusive marriage. There are millions of women around the country who are in similar situations, and they may never manage to get out for a variety of reasons. Johanna Lamm managed to help the woman get out of the abusive relationship and start life afresh after all the necessary safety measures had been put in place.
