Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) Launches 18th Annual “Global Asbestos Awareness Week” April 1-7, 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- As COVID-19 puts asbestos-disease patients at a heightened risk, asbestos education is more important than ever.
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent non-profit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating all asbestos-caused diseases, today announces the launch of the 18th Annual “Global Asbestos Awareness Week” April 1-7, 2021.
Global Asbestos Awareness Week (GAAW) is dedicated to education, awareness and prevention. Each day features educational resources from leading organizations and experts, videos, and asbestos victims’ stories. Most materials are translated into five different languages (Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Hindi) to make the week a global education opportunity. The week culminates on April 7th with a virtual worldwide candlelight vigil.
Building on strength and collaboration between our partners, this year’s GAAW will focus on:
Banning the mining, manufacturing, and use of asbestos
Preventing asbestos exposure
Increasing compliance and enforcement of existing laws and regulations
Strengthening international partnerships
“We are excited to bring our educational messages to a global audience. COVID-19 has made the world an even more dangerous place for those who suffer from an asbestos-caused disease, and it is more important than ever before that people understand the dangers of asbestos and how to prevent exposure in homes, schools, workplaces, and on consumer shelves,” said Linda Reinstein, mesothelioma widow and ADAO co-founder.
“The simple truth is asbestos kills. Asbestos is a known human carcinogen and there is no safe level of exposure. While promising research continues, prevention remains the only cure. Nearly 70 countries have banned asbestos, yet the U.S. allows for imports and use to continue,” Reinstein explained.
During the 20th century, asbestos was widely used in construction, shipbuilding, and the automotive industry. Though many nations have asbestos bans, the United States is not one of them. And without a complete ban on this carcinogen, asbestos remains legal and lethal in many countries around the world. Globally, over 200,000 people die each year from preventable asbestos-caused diseases.
For more information on the events of Global Asbestos Awareness Week visit https://bit.ly/3IAhwoJ
###
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest non-profit in the U.S. that is dedicated to providing asbestos victims and concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy, and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights.
Kim Cecchini
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent non-profit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure and eliminating all asbestos-caused diseases, today announces the launch of the 18th Annual “Global Asbestos Awareness Week” April 1-7, 2021.
Global Asbestos Awareness Week (GAAW) is dedicated to education, awareness and prevention. Each day features educational resources from leading organizations and experts, videos, and asbestos victims’ stories. Most materials are translated into five different languages (Spanish, French, Portuguese, Russian, and Hindi) to make the week a global education opportunity. The week culminates on April 7th with a virtual worldwide candlelight vigil.
Building on strength and collaboration between our partners, this year’s GAAW will focus on:
Banning the mining, manufacturing, and use of asbestos
Preventing asbestos exposure
Increasing compliance and enforcement of existing laws and regulations
Strengthening international partnerships
“We are excited to bring our educational messages to a global audience. COVID-19 has made the world an even more dangerous place for those who suffer from an asbestos-caused disease, and it is more important than ever before that people understand the dangers of asbestos and how to prevent exposure in homes, schools, workplaces, and on consumer shelves,” said Linda Reinstein, mesothelioma widow and ADAO co-founder.
“The simple truth is asbestos kills. Asbestos is a known human carcinogen and there is no safe level of exposure. While promising research continues, prevention remains the only cure. Nearly 70 countries have banned asbestos, yet the U.S. allows for imports and use to continue,” Reinstein explained.
During the 20th century, asbestos was widely used in construction, shipbuilding, and the automotive industry. Though many nations have asbestos bans, the United States is not one of them. And without a complete ban on this carcinogen, asbestos remains legal and lethal in many countries around the world. Globally, over 200,000 people die each year from preventable asbestos-caused diseases.
For more information on the events of Global Asbestos Awareness Week visit https://bit.ly/3IAhwoJ
###
About the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) was founded by asbestos victims and their families in 2004. ADAO is the largest non-profit in the U.S. that is dedicated to providing asbestos victims and concerned citizens with a united voice through our education, advocacy, and community initiatives. ADAO seeks to raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure, advocate for an asbestos ban, and protect asbestos victims’ civil rights.
Kim Cecchini
Asbestos Disease Awareness Org
email us here