From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

Police are searching for a man that was last seen in the Sebasticook River in Clinton on Monday afternoon March, 28, 2022. Clinton Police along with the Maine State Police, Maine Warden Service and the Clinton Fire department were searching for a man reported to be in the river near Water Street in Clinton.

36-year-old Justin Howard age 36 who is from the Winslow/Waterville area was visiting with friends on Pleasant Street in Clinton. Witnesses last observed Howard running down Pleasant Street onto Water Street where he entered the Sebasticook River. Howard was last seen wearing a Gray/Blue hooded sweatshirt, tan khaki pants, and blue sneakers. Detectives from the Maine State Police are working with the Clinton Police Department to determine exactly why Howard entered the River. After working throughout the night, there is no indication of foul play.

Witnesses did not observe Howard make it out of the river. The Maine Warden Service who is leading the search efforts, will be searching the area today with boats, K-9 teams and aircraft. Anyone with information should contact the Clinton Police Department or the Maine State Police.