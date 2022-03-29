Muslim Leaders Announce a New Entity for Communities in North America
This could be the largest umbrella for more than 10 million people in the AmericasWASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A historic agreement has been made by Muslim leaders from the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The group has established a new entity for Muslim communities in North America under the Charter of Makkah.
This will allow Muslims in the region to be better served and represented. The announcement was made at the "Promoting Unity and Global Coexistence forum" in Washington D.C. Attendees of the event reached out to 185 people from 18 countries and more than 24 U.S. states.
Attendees endorsed the historic Charter of Makkah at the pledging to expand cooperation and instill the document's principles of moderate Islam into their congregations and communities.
The forum's attendees suggested establishing a body for Muslim communities in North and South America with all its sects, schools of thought as an independent group from which will branch out to form the Charter. This new international organization should have non-Muslim friends who are religious leaders within other faith communities; they also recommended that this newly created body be given representation at the government level alongside academic scholars or politicians.
Dr. Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, led the gathering of over two hundred prominent imams, scholars, and Muslim community leaders drawn from all branches of the Islamic faith in collaboration with the International Interfaith Peace Corps.
In a keynote address, Dr. Al-Issa emphasized that the comprehensive framework of the Charter of Makkah serves as a powerful force for communities around the world to realize inter-faith harmony, tolerance, and peace.
"The Charter of Makkah warns against conflict and a clash of civilizations, hate speech and racism and calls for inclusive citizenship," said Dr. Al-Issa.
The Charter of Makkah is a collaborative effort between many Islamic leaders who have come together to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing our world, including promoting youth education, sustainable development, women's empowerment, and counteracting malign forces of prejudice, extremism, and violence globally.
The Islamic leaders held panel discussions focused on analyzing how the document's principles can be applied in different contexts throughout the Americas. Imam Mohamed Magid, IIPC Chairman and Executive Imam at the ADAMS Center, stressed that the implementation of the Charter is already leading to deeper community bonds and driving local development efforts forward.
U.S. Representative Andre Carson of Indiana spoke about the importance of safeguarding the rights of Muslims everywhere and emphasized the congressional focus on protecting vulnerable Afghan families.
Rahmah Abdulaleem, Executive Director of KARAMAH Humera Khan, highlighted that the Charter of Makkah recognizes the importance of women's leadership in Islamic institutions and society. Imam Talib Shareef, President of Masjid Muhammad, spoke to the core drive of all those present to uplift humanity and realize a world in God's image. Ambassador Arslan Suleman stressed the importance of advocacy from faith leaders in creating and cementing peace.
The Muslim leaders created an action plan and new communications infrastructure that will see Islamic leaders throughout the Americas share information and best practices as their communities work to realize the vision of the Charter of Makkah.
For more information and to read the full Charter, visit themwl.org/en/chartermakkah.
###
Lindsey Chastain
Find the Write Way
+1 918-346-8943
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other