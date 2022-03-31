Submit Release
Eight Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named 2022 Super Lawyers Rising Stars

Headshots of Ryan Bauerle, Hayley Collins Blair, Kristiana Butler, Angelica Rolong Cormier, Caroline Galloway, Britney Harrison, Jonathan James, and Lindsey Obenhaus.

Ryan Bauerle, Hayley Collins Blair, Kristiana Butler, Angelica Rolong Cormier, Caroline Galloway, Britney Harrison, Jonathan James, and Lindsey Obenhaus

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goranson Bain Ausley is proud to announce that eight of our attorneys have been selected to the 2022 Super Lawyers Rising Stars list published by Thomson Reuters.

Attorneys named to the Super Lawyers 2022 Texas Rising Stars List include:

Ryan Bauerle
Hayley Collins Blair
Kristiana Butler
Angelica Cormier
Caroline Galloway
Britney Harrison
Jonathan James
Lindsey Obenhaus

Each year, no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

In addition to this award, Hayley Collins Blair has been selected to the Up-and-Coming 100: 2021 Texas Rising Stars and Up-and-Coming 50: Women Texas Rising Stars lists. This will be Partner Haley Collins Blair’s 3rd consecutive year selected to the Top lists.

The Rising Stars list is the result of an exhaustive, multi-phase selection process that mirrors the patented methodology used to assemble the Super Lawyers list. Attorneys designated as Rising Stars are up-and-coming attorneys who are 40 years of age or younger and have practiced law for 10 years or less.

Goranson Bain Ausley is a leading family law firm in Texas, building on a long-standing record of trustworthy, successful advocacy for clients. For more than 40 years, Goranson Bain Ausley has fostered a constructive and strategic approach to help clients protect assets, control costs, minimize disruption, and achieve the most advantageous results.

In 2022, U.S. News & World Report named Goranson Bain Ausley a Best Law Firm in its U.S. News – Best Lawyers® for family law and family law mediation, an achievement that involved a rigorous independent evaluation process.

Elise Cimino
Goranson Bain Ausley
+1 512-454-8791
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

