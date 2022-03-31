Stem Tronics Addresses Healthcare Disparities in Sudden Cardiac Arrest
The company is expanding its research and service through an aortic stenosis pilot programSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem-Tronics.com an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the launch of a pilot program to address care disparities in the prevention of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), a condition in which the heart stops beating abruptly and unexpectedly. SCA is caused by a disruption in the heart's electrical system, and it can be fatal if not treated quickly with defibrillation.
Cardiac arrest claims more lives than colorectal cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, influenza, pneumonia, auto accidents, HIV, firearms, and house fires combined on a global scale. Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) and cardiac resynchronization therapy-defibrillators (CRT-Ds) are two proven treatment alternatives that have been in use for decades. Patients who are medically advised for these implantable heart implants, however, do not always receive them, according to research sponsored by Stem Tronics. Gender and race have been linked to treatment discrepancies in recent studies.
A health-care performance-improvement system that delivers data and analytic insights is part of the Stem Tronics initiative. The goal of this pilot study is to identify patients who are at a higher risk of SCA and to identify them early in their treatment. At several pilot hospitals, the proprietary artificial intelligence platform will screen electronic health records (EHRs) data to identify patients who satisfy predetermined clinical criteria for being at risk of SCA. Patient health information will continue to be protected through the identifying procedure.
"This pilot program offers an innovative and scalable method to use real-world clinical data and more sophisticated approaches than traditional manual chart reviews, to enable earlier, appropriate care for at-risk patients, while also improving quality and reducing potential disparities”, said Matsuda Hideo, Senior Vice President and Chief Quality Officer.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
Edmund Lowin
stem-tronics.com
email us here