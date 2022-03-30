A New Survey by Stem Tronics Shows How to Improve Shared Decision-Making
Stem Tronics provides new real-world insights to help physicians and patients communicate betterSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem-Tronics.com an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the results of a new study, according to which, more than half of cardiologists believe that patient preparedness can lead to better quality discussions about heart valve disease (HVD) treatment options. More cardiologists responded to the study, which focused on crucial characteristics that influence treatment decisions for patients with symptomatic severe aortic stenosis.
Many people are affected by heart valve disease, and many of them have aortic stenosis (AS), which is one of the most frequent types. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), a less invasive operation, or surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR), often known as open heart surgery, are the two current therapy options for AS. However, more than half of the cardiologists polled believe their symptomatic severe AS patients are not as well educated about their treatment options as they should be.
Physicians acknowledge the value of shared decision making in achieving tailored care for heart valve disease patients, according to the findings. This supports the revised Guidelines for Heart Valve Disease.
"It is more crucial than ever to understand how to attain shared decision-making goals in clinical practice, especially in light of new guidelines. With the ultimate goal of developing a more prompt, tailored approach to aortic stenosis care, this survey provides the cardiology community with greater insights into how to strengthen the dialogues we are now having and align on patient goals”, said Iwasaki Mao, President for Medical Surgical Portfolio.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
