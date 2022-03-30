Extra Procedure in Asia-Pacific Performed with Stem Tronics GlobalMed™ Robotic-Assisted Surgery System Stem-Tronics.com
The robotic prostatectomy took place at one of the leading centers in Tokyo - Stem-Tronics.comSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem-Tronics.com an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, today announced the performance of another clinical procedure in Japan with the GlobalMed™ robotic-assisted surgery system (RAS). The robotic prostatectomy was performed recently by a team of robotic surgeons at a major center in Tokyo.
"We are certain that the GlobalMed™ RAS system will enable us to reverse the statistics and deliver the benefits of minimally invasive surgery to more patients than ever before in Asia. We are pleased to usher in a new era of potential for us and the clients we serve by using the GlobalMed™ RAS system when performing another clinical procedure in the region”, said Kimura Akio, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology and Surgeon.
Robotic-assisted surgery, as a type of minimally invasive surgery, has the potential to result in fewer complications, shorter hospital stays, speedier return to regular activities, and smaller scars.
The GlobalMed™ RAS system is a modular, multi-quadrant platform developed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures. It represents the Stem Tronics’ solution regarding previous cost and utilization obstacles that have kept surgical robotics out of reach for many hospitals. With dedicated support teams specializing in robotics program optimization, servicing and training, the GlobalMed™ RAS system integrates wristed instruments, 3D visualization, and a cloud-based surgical video collection and management solution.
These surgeries marked the start of the GlobalMed™ RAS system patient registry, which is gathering clinical data to help regulatory submissions all over the world.
In some areas, the Stem Tronics GlobalMed™RAS system is commercially marketed. Approval, clearance, and market availability will be determined by the regulatory requirements of particular countries and regions.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
