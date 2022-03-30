Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2022
Annual awards program honors visionary public-sector technology leaders.SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2022 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 21st year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are 23 individuals and two teams who are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.
Featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes county CIOs and agency leaders, state CISOs and diversity advocates, and technologists working behind the scenes to keep the public sector running, who are all striving to improve services and quality of life across the country. See the full list of winners below.
“The 2022 class of Doers, Dreamers and Drivers is an impressive group of leaders whose work is driving important changes in how government serves constituents,” said Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology magazine. “Our hope is that their stories will inspire readers, as they did us, to continue to seek opportunities to modernize and transform their organizations.”
Read the winners’ stories here.
Government Technology’s 2022 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers:
Anushree Bag, Executive Director of Enterprise GRC and Resiliency Services, Indiana
Phil Bates, CISO, Utah
Travis Cutright, CIO, Mesa, Arizona
Lea Eriksen, Director of Technology & Innovation/CIO, Long Beach, California
Linda Gerull, CIO, San Francisco, California
Veronica Gilliard, Deputy Director, California Department of Technology Platform Services
Kerry Goode, CIO/Director of Technology Solutions Department, Durham, North Carolina
Dessa Gypalo, Chief Data Officer, Illinois
Tom Lynch, CIO, Cook County, Illinois
Lindsey Parker, CTO, District of Columbia
Suzanne Pauley, Director, eMichigan
Joanna M. Pinkerton, President & CEO, Central Ohio Transit Authority
Brandon Presley, Commissioner, Northern District, Mississippi Public Service Commission
John Quinn, CIO, Vermont
Rajiv Rao, CTO & Deputy CIO, New York
Tim Roemer, Director of Homeland Security, Arizona
Mike Shapiro, Former Chief Privacy Officer, Santa Clara County, California
Chris Shealy, Director, IT Strategy and Enterprise Services, Georgia Department of Education
J.R. Sloan, CIO, Arizona
Suresh Soundararajan, CIO, Virginia Department of Health
Mike Timm, Director of Information Technology, Oakland County, Michigan
Tarek Tomes, CIO, Minnesota
Peter Wallace, CIO, Virginia Beach, Virginia
Tennessee Diversity and Inclusion Task Force Chairs:
Todd Bartine
Lawrence Sanders
Team Miami:
Mike Sarasti, Former CIO
Francis Suarez, Mayor
Government Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual awards program has recognized more than 550 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations.
