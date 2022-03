Government Technology Names Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers of 2022

Annual awards program honors visionary public-sector technology leaders.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Government Technology magazine today announced its 2022 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers. Now in its 21st year, this year’s Top 25 honorees are 23 individuals and two teams who are innovators, collaborators and transformers driven to improve state and local government through technology.Featured in Government Technology’s April/May issue, this year’s roster of honorees includes county CIOs and agency leaders, state CISOs and diversity advocates, and technologists working behind the scenes to keep the public sector running, who are all striving to improve services and quality of life across the country. See the full list of winners below.“The 2022 class of Doers, Dreamers and Drivers is an impressive group of leaders whose work is driving important changes in how government serves constituents,” said Noelle Knell, editor of Government Technology magazine. “Our hope is that their stories will inspire readers, as they did us, to continue to seek opportunities to modernize and transform their organizations.”Government Technology’s 2022 Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers:Anushree Bag, Executive Director of Enterprise GRC and Resiliency Services, IndianaPhil Bates, CISO, UtahTravis Cutright, CIO, Mesa, ArizonaLea Eriksen, Director of Technology & Innovation/CIO, Long Beach, CaliforniaLinda Gerull, CIO, San Francisco, CaliforniaVeronica Gilliard, Deputy Director, California Department of Technology Platform ServicesKerry Goode, CIO/Director of Technology Solutions Department, Durham, North CarolinaDessa Gypalo, Chief Data Officer, IllinoisTom Lynch, CIO, Cook County, IllinoisLindsey Parker, CTO, District of ColumbiaSuzanne Pauley, Director, eMichiganJoanna M. Pinkerton, President & CEO, Central Ohio Transit AuthorityBrandon Presley, Commissioner, Northern District, Mississippi Public Service CommissionJohn Quinn, CIO, VermontRajiv Rao, CTO & Deputy CIO, New YorkTim Roemer, Director of Homeland Security, ArizonaMike Shapiro, Former Chief Privacy Officer, Santa Clara County, CaliforniaChris Shealy, Director, IT Strategy and Enterprise Services, Georgia Department of EducationJ.R. Sloan, CIO, ArizonaSuresh Soundararajan, CIO, Virginia Department of HealthMike Timm, Director of Information Technology, Oakland County, MichiganTarek Tomes, CIO, MinnesotaPeter Wallace, CIO, Virginia Beach, VirginiaTennessee Diversity and Inclusion Task Force Chairs:Todd BartineLawrence SandersTeam Miami:Mike Sarasti, Former CIOFrancis Suarez, MayorGovernment Technology’s Top 25 Doers, Dreamers and Drivers annual awards program has recognized more than 550 people since its inception in 2002. Recipients are chosen based on their record of using technology to solve problems, improve citizen services and transform internal operations.About Government Technology | www.govtech.com Government Technology is about solving problems in state and local government through the smart use of technology. Government Technology is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media and research company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.