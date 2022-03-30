Stem Tronics Announces an Early Site Release of its New Radial Artery Access Portfolio
Stem Tronics expands its capacity to better serve patients with brain aneurysms and other conditionsSAWARA WARD, FUKUOKA, JAPAN, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem-Tronics.com an innovator in the rapidly emerging field of robotic-assisted laparoscopic surgery and a technological leader, is pleased to announce the expansion of its limited site release of the recently acquired radial artery access portfolio.
The catheter that was acquired is the first to be built exclusively for neurointerventions using the radial artery channel in the wrist. When compared to the femoral method, this is the first-of-its-kind device that optimizes transition zones for the required navigability and support.
Clinicians doing neurovascular treatments can choose from a wide range of access and delivery devices that are tailored to the patient's condition and anatomy. This should help provide better care to patients with neurovascular diseases.
Stem Tronics' ability to treat patients who require interventional neurovascular therapy has improved with the inclusion of the additional catheters to the company's neurovascular portfolio.
“Our goal is to offer the most sophisticated, patient-preferred delivery tools to fulfill the demands of neurovascular experts, therefore the radial access portfolio is a great strategic fit for Stem Tronics. We are glad to report that we have completed numerous cases in our limited market release evaluation at various institutions, and we are satisfied with the results and physicians' response. We will also be growing and enhancing the portfolio to better serve the entire patient group”, said Leif Haugen, Global Operations and Supply Chain.
The new equipment is one of a succession of tuck-in acquisitions announced by Stem Tronics over the last year. The revenue and profitability contribution to the Stem Tronics Neurovascular business is predicted to be insignificant in the first stage and accretive thereafter. Furthermore, this transaction is likely to match Stem Tronics' acquisition financial parameters in the long run.
About Stem Tronics
Stem-Tronics.com is a pioneer in robotic-assisted, minimally invasive surgery and a technology leader in surgical operations. The robotic surgical system consists of a surgeon-controlled robotic platform with an advanced vision system and innovative equipment for performing standard and complex operating room procedures. Using the Stem Tronics surgical systems, surgeons can perform minimally invasive procedures. Delivering up-to-date technology is only the beginning for Stem Tronics. The company is also dedicated to providing the highest possible client service. In order to ensure that customers gain the most utility from the Stem Tronics systems, the company offers a comprehensive training and education program and first-rate customer support.
