Chronic Stutterer Becomes Ex-Stutterer and Now Brings Fluency to Others Using The Lovett Method

ATHENS, ALABAMA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clifton Kirby, a 26-year-old building inspector from Athens, Alabama, was four when he started stuttering. He said his parents were very patient with his stutter, but – like a lot of parents – weren’t sure what to do for their son.

“They were very gracious, very patient, and clueless about what to do,” Kirby said. “I’m not faulting them. They were willing to do anything but they just didn’t know how to help me. Luckily, I was homeschooled so I didn’t have the classroom embarrassments that a lot of stutterers have experienced and talk about. I look back on that as a huge blessing.”

Kirby said he had many of the struggles growing up as a severe stutterer that all stutterers face.

“I had the classic struggles, like making friends,” he said. “And I love cracking jokes and it’s horrible when you have a stutter and can’t even say the punchline. That was a giant frustration growing up because I always wanted to be the funny guy. Trying to ask a girl out while stuttering is darn near impossible. So that was the worst. It was all challenging.”

Finding Help with the Lovett Method:

Speech therapy provided some help, but not the relief he was seeking. So he went to the Internet, scouring it for help.

“I was looking for a book to help with my stuttering,” he explained. “That’s where I first heard about Lee Lovett https://worldstopstuttering.org/about-lee-lovett/ and The Lovett Method. The reviews for his book were very different. People were saying he’s got a different approach to stuttering than anybody else so I thought I’d give it a shot.”

Kirby said the book made a lot of sense as he was reading it. But it was when he got to the end that he was wowed by it.

“I got to the end of the book and there was the note from Lee that said ‘email me and I’ll skype with you,’ and I thought, this is kind of weird,” Kirby said. “I’ve never seen this before. So, I emailed Lee and thought he’ll probably never respond and a couple hours later he responded and said ‘hey, we can set up a chat.’ The first time we chatted was our first true coaching session.”

Several more sessions followed and it wasn’t much later that Kirby began living life as an ex-stutterer.

Life as an Ex-Stutterer:

Kirby said knowing that Lovett used to stutter provided him with confidence that The Lovett Method would be the method that finally worked for him. The Lovett Method is the tool used by the newly formed nonprofit World Stop Stuttering Association, (WSSA) created to eliminate stuttering and all speech anxieties. Evolved from the Speech Anxiety Cures movement, WSSA is led by ex-stutterers, who used The Lovett Method, a disruptive method based on the neuroplasticity of the brain, to convert excessive speech anxiety https://worldstopstuttering.org/courses/speech-anxiety-to-public-speaking/ to fluency. Similarly, WSSA coaches https://worldstopstuttering.org/speech-coaching/ are all ex-stutterers as well.

“The success of this program lies in the fact that the coaches all used to stutter. They get it,” said Kirby.

Now, Kirby is not only an ex-stutterer but also a coach, helping others overcome stuttering. And he loves speaking.

“I’ve addressed 25 people in a video teleconference meeting and I loved it,” he said. “It was terrifying and nerve wracking and I loved every minute of it. That was something I thought I would never be able to do. Even just five years ago, that thought would have been terrifying, but I definitely enjoy it.”

More About the Lovett Method:

More About WSSA

