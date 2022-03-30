7 Tips to Avoid Immigration Fraud
March is Canada Immigration Fraud Prevention Month
Immigration fraud is a serious problem in Canada that preys on desperate individuals. People have seen their hopes put on hold for the past 2 years, and are fearful of the long immigration backlog.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During Immigration Fraud Prevention Month, Canadian Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah and IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) are providing information and tips about how to recognize and protect oneself from immigration-related fraud.
— Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law
Canadian immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah said,
"Immigration fraud is a serious problem in Canada, that preys on desperate individuals. Many people have seen their immigration hopes put on hold for the past 2 years, and are now fearful of long the immigration backlog Canada is experiencing. It is important that applicants choose their representatives carefully, and not out of desperation so that their application has the best chance possible of being approved. Immigration fraud has serious consequences for the victims."
Immigration applicants are not required to hire a lawyer, consultant or representative for an immigration application, but an experienced professional immigration lawyer or consultant can provide important information and advice to guide the immigration journey, and save the applicant time money and stress. Only authorized immigration representatives can charge a fee to help with the application.
7 Tips to Avoid Immigration Fraud #FPM2022
Ackah Business Immigration Law shares immigration fraud information on the website, and IRCC provides tips to avoid immigration scams and fraud on their sites.
1. If Paying For Immigration Services, Make Sure The Representative is Authorized
Immigration applicants are not required to hire a representative for an immigration application, but if the applicant chooses to use a representative, choose carefully. Only authorized representatives can charge a fee to help applicants apply.
2. Newcomers Are Susceptible to Fraud
Newcomers to Canada might not be familiar with how companies or the government normally does business. IRCC's website explains how to spot common scams aimed at newcomers and what to do if targeted.
3. Immigration Lawyers Are Highly Trained and Regulated
Canadian immigration lawyers or notaries must be a member of a Canadian provincial or territorial law society, or the Chambre des notaires du Québec.
4. Make Sure The Immigration Consultant is Authorized
IRCC warned, "If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. If you choose to use a paid representative for your immigration application, make sure they are authorized." The College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants is the official regulator of immigration and citizenship consultants across Canada.
5. Don't Be Guilty of Misrepresentation and Document Fraud
It is an offence to provide false documents or information to IRCC officials. If one does so, the application will be refused and the applicant can face serious consequences.
6. IRCC Is The Official Source for Canadian Immigration Programs and Services
Be careful when searching for immigration information online. The IRCC website is the only official source of information about immigration programs and services. The IRCC website has tips on how to identify if an immigration website is a scam.
7. Spot Internet, Email and Telephone Immigration Scams
It’s easy for criminals to create fake websites or email addresses that look professional or like they belong to the government. The IRCC website has information on how to recognize and avoid falling victim to an internet, email or telephone scam.
Evelyn Ackah said,
"Anyone - international students, professionals, families and even businesses - can fall victim to immigration fraud." It's important to:
• ask the immigration representative what their qualifications and licenses are
• ask for references or referrals from family and friends
• find out what the representative's success rate is, and what types of law they practice
• ask who will be managing the case, and how often they will provide updates on the case
• ask for fees and payment arrangements upfront
• get all agreements in writing
About Ackah Business Immigration Law
Evelyn L. Ackah, BA, LL.B., is the founder and managing lawyer at Ackah Business Immigration Law. Based in Calgary with offices in Toronto and Vancouver, Ackah Law exclusively practices immigration law and services clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452‑9515.
About IRCC
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada facilitates the arrival of immigrants, provides protection to refugees and offers programming to help newcomers settle in Canada. It also: grants citizenship and issues travel documents (such as passports) to Canadians.
Evelyn Ackah
Ackah Business Immigration Law
+ +1 403-452-9515
email us here