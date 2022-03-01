Submit Release
Evelyn Ackah Joins Innovate Calgary as Expert Advisor

Evelyn will provide expert advice to businesses in Canadian and US Immigration Law, Entrepreneurship, Cross-border business, Diversity and Women’s issues.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law, is honoured to announce she has partnered with the University of Calgary and Innovate Canada as an Expert Advisor for its members. Evelyn will provide expert advice to businesses in the areas of Canadian and US Immigration Law, Entrepreneurship, Cross-border business, Diversity and Women’s issues.

Evelyn has provided mentorship opportunities for young Canadian lawyers, and is excited to offer her expertise to business owners:

"I'm excited to share my expertise with other business owners, entrepreneurs and startups to help them achieve their business goals. As a business owner, immigration lawyer and entrepreneur, I've learned first-hand what it takes to start and grow a profitable business, and I look forward to sharing my knowledge with other Calgary innovators and entrepreneurs."

About Innovate Calgary
Innovate Calgary is the innovation transfer and business incubator at the University of Calgary. Expert Advisors is an initiative of Innovate Calgary to help members achieve their business goals. Advisors coach, mentor, advise and support businesses in their specific areas of expertise. Companies can access the Expert Advisor program through membership (resident and non-resident) and are matched based on the company's need and level of EA experience they require.

About Evelyn Ackah
Evelyn L. Ackah, BA, LL.B. is passionate about immigration law because it focuses on people and relationships, which are at the core of her personal values. The highly specialized nature of business immigration law drives Evelyn to strive to remain at the forefront of legal and policy developments to ensure her clients are fully compliant with the latest regulatory and legal changes, and that they understand the nuances and impacts of these changes on their business and their people.

Evelyn Ackah
Ackah Business Immigration Law
+1 403-452-9515
