Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Accepted to Alberta IoT Fast Track Program

The strategic use of technology has been critical to the success and growth of Ackah Business Immigration Law since launching in 2010

Our investment in technology allowed us to seamlessly pivot during the pandemic, and remotely support our local, Canadian and global clients when government offices shut down and borders were closed.” — Evelyn Ackah, Founder & Managing Lawyer, Ackah Business Immigration Law