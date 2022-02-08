Calgary Immigration Lawyer Evelyn Ackah Accepted to Alberta IoT Fast Track Program
The strategic use of technology has been critical to the success and growth of Ackah Business Immigration Law since launching in 2010
Our investment in technology allowed us to seamlessly pivot during the pandemic, and remotely support our local, Canadian and global clients when government offices shut down and borders were closed.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calgary immigration lawyer Evelyn Ackah, Founder and Managing Lawyer of Ackah Business Immigration Law, is excited to have been accepted into the Alberta IoT Fast Track Program kicking off on February 8. Alberta IoT is a business accelerator for scale up businesses with a vested interest in IoT and emerging technologies.
The strategic use of technology has been critical to the success and growth of Ackah Law since launching in 2010, said Evelyn Ackah:
Ackah Law is focused on our client's success and offering exceptional immigration legal services by maximizing our resources utilizing leading-edge technology and finding innovative, pro-active solutions for the challenges that may arise throughout the immigration process. Our investment in technology allowed us to seamlessly pivot during the pandemic, and remotely support our local, Canadian and global clients when government offices shut down and borders were closed.
Evelyn continued that all of the Ackah Law team is excited for the opportunities afforded by participating in the Alberta Internet of Things (IoT) and identifying and implementing new digital technologies that help clients meet their immigration needs, and provide enhanced or expanded services while controlling costs.
Ackah Law's vision is to develop an innovative approach to business immigration law that includes the highest standards for technology, systems, and processes.
About Alberta IoT
The Alberta IoT Association is a nonprofit consisting of organizations with a vested interest in the success of the Internet of Things in the province of Alberta. Our mission is to position Alberta as the worldwide center of excellence for the Internet of Things technology.
The Alberta IoT is a technology ecosystem program to help established businesses (in Calgary and surrounding areas) in IoT (running IoT as a business or leveraging IoT for their growth) to scale up, gain access to resources, and increase collaboration between tech sector businesses, with the ultimate goal of creating new jobs, expand operations, and increasing revenue in Canada and abroad.
If you are interested in learning more about the program, you can find more details at https://albertaiot.com/home/fast-track/
About Evelyn Ackah
Evelyn L. Ackah, BA, LL.B. is passionate about immigration law because it focuses on people and relationships, which are at the core of her personal values. The highly specialized nature of business immigration law drives Evelyn to strive to remain at the forefront of legal and policy developments to ensure her clients are fully compliant with the latest regulatory and legal changes, and that they understand the nuances and impacts of these changes on their business and their people.
About Ackah Law
Ackah Business Immigration Law is an immigration law firm based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Vancouver and Toronto that serve clients from all over the world. The Ackah Law team helps businesses and individuals cross borders seamlessly into Canada and the United States. Contact Evelyn Ackah and Ackah Law today at contact@ackahlaw.com or (403) 452‑9515.
