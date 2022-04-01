HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER TAKES LIVES OF LOCAL COUPLE VICTIM’S FAMILY AND DISPARTI LAW CALL ON COMMUNITY TO HELP

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Disparti Law Group joins the family of Adelbert Wilson, 69, and Apostle Dr. Yvonne Lee-Wilson, 65, in urging the community to help find the hit-and-run driver who took the lives of two pillars of our community. Anyone with information is asked to immediately call the police or the Disparti Law Group Hotline at 312-506-5511.

The husband and wife were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chicago's Far South Side the night of March1st while on their way home from church. Today, police are still looking for the driver. The family and community are staggered by the news of the death of the couple while also sharing outrage that the one who is responsible for their deaths would flee the scene.

“Our hearts are broken at Disparti Law Group over the loss of this wonderful and godly couple,” said Attorney Larry Disparti, Owner & Founder of The Disparti Law Group. “We mourn with the family and the church. Our community as a whole suffers from a crime such as this, and we join the family in praying for justice. We ask that anyone who has information to do what is right and please come forward.”

The Disparti Law Group is representing the family in this case. The firm uniquely positioned to fight for victims’ families in death cases. You can find more information on this case here.

More details on the case here https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-hit-and-run-crash-pullman-cottage-grove-police/11610724/?fbclid=IwAR1IYIDIJi46N7fx-OB2N4EfSAA_91LzQ-44L4-Tt81oAtT6k3Hj28-Z_fs

