Opeeka Announces Corporate Partnership with Wisconsin Association of Family & Children's Agencies

MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opeeka, an emerging leader in person-centered behavioral health software solutions, announced today their corporate partnership with Wisconsin Association of Family & Children's Agencies (WAFCA), the united voice of leaders in the behavioral health and human services sector serving more than 200,000 individuals and families throughout Wisconsin. This announcement comes as Opeeka continues to expand its presence throughout the United States with a mission to enable care teams to work across disciplines and between care organizations to gather, share, and monitor patient outcomes, elegantly, efficiently, and expediently.

Founded in 1980, WAFCA has been the voice of child and family services in Wisconsin for 40 years. Representing over 50 child and family serving agencies and leaders in the field, WAFCA provides a unified voice, advocating for their members and the more than 200,000 individuals and families that they serve each year.

“Opeeka is proud to be a part of Wisconsin Association of Family & Children's Agencies and helping to support families through a wide array of services, including foster care, counseling, home visiting, and crisis intervention throughout Wisconsin.” said Opeeka CMO and Co-founder Ken Knecht.

“We are pleased to welcome Opeeka as a WAFCA affiliate. Opeeka’s unique focus on the human services sector brings valuable expertise and tools to our field as we seek to improve collaboration across the system of care. We are excited to have Opeeka as a partner of WAFCA and we look forward to working with them.” said WAFCA’s Executive Director Kathy Markeland.

About Opeeka

Opeeka’s is a technology company whose products and services enable success-focused care for mental health, behavioral health & social services. Opeeka has identified barriers and constraints in practice and have forged intelligent solutions to help bring clients, family and agencies together to reach positive outcomes more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit https://www.opeeka.com.

About Wisconsin Association of Family & Children's Agencies

Founded in 1980, WAFCA has been the voice of child and family services in Wisconsin for 40 years. WAFCA member agencies are private for profit and nonprofit human services agencies providing support and services to individuals under contract with public sector partners.

Representing over 50 child and family serving agencies and leaders in the field, WAFCA provides a unified voice, advocating for our members and the more than 200,000 individuals and families that they serve each year. Learn more at www.wafca.org.

