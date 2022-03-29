St. Albans / Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
Request for Information
CASE#: 22A2001424
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 23, 2022, at approximately 2115 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburgh, Vermont
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash into a structure on Missisquoi St in Enosburgh, Vermont. Troopers learned that a silver Honda Accord was traveling West on Missisquoi St at the intersection of Main St. The vehicle struck the Masonic Lodge at the intersection, causing damage to the exterior stairway. The operator of the vehicle left the scene prior to Troopers’ arrival and has not yet been identified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Peterson with the Vermont State Police at (802) 524-5993.