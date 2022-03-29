Submit Release
St. Albans / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

Request for Information    

   

CASE#: 22A2001424

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper J. Peterson                          

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: March 23, 2022, at approximately 2115 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Missisquoi St, Enosburgh, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident

 

ACCUSED:  Under Investigation    

                                      

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash into a structure on Missisquoi St in Enosburgh, Vermont. Troopers learned that a silver Honda Accord was traveling West on Missisquoi St at the intersection of Main St. The vehicle struck the Masonic Lodge at the intersection, causing damage to the exterior stairway. The operator of the vehicle left the scene prior to Troopers’ arrival and has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Peterson with the Vermont State Police at (802) 524-5993. 

 

