Jackson, Wyoming Estate Bordering the National Elk Refuge to Auction via Concierge Auctions

2205 North Nowlin Trail | Jackson, Wyoming Incredible living room with soaring cathedral ceilings Horse-friendly property fifteen minutes from downtown Rare opportunity bordering the National Elk Refuge Unobstructed views of the Teton Mountains & Sleeping Indian

The most desirable location in Jackson Hole” — Louis Appignani, Seller

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bordering the National Elk Refuge just fifteen minutes from downtown Jackson, 2205 North Nowlin Trail will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with listing agent Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty. Previously listed for $9.75 million, the property’s pre-sale estimate is between $6 and $10 million. Bidding is scheduled to be held on March 31 – April 14th via the firm’s digital marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, allowing buyers to bid remotely from anywhere in the world.

Unobstructed views of the Teton Mountain Range are a true treat from 2205 North Nowlin Trail, including the iconic peak of Grand Teton itself. With the National Elk Refuge bordering 5.14 acres of paradise, some of the absolute best wildlife viewing in all of Jackson Hole can be found in your own backyard. The home itself is an ideal mix of rustic and luxury, with warm log siding and a sprawling footprint that suits the pastoral landscape in every direction. This view is framed from the living room, where large view windows stretch from hardwood floors to the cathedral ceiling high above. Gather around the natural stone wood-burning fireplace for a night in, after enjoying a sunset from the entertaining deck. Beyond the indoor-to-out entertaining spaces, this horse-friendly property features easy access to local riding trails plus an incredible roster of native fauna.

Additional features include a spacious primary suite with an additional wood-burning fireplace and access to multiple decks. Oakley stone and oak hardwood floors run throughout the home. The kitchen features granite countertops, a butcher block island, GE Profile double ovens, a Sub Zero refrigerator and freezer, a Whirlpool dishwasher, a Panasonic microwave, and an Avanti wine refrigerator. Outside boasts unobstructed views of the Grand and the Teton Mountain range, a massive entertaining deck, all within a fenced-in property. 2205 North Nowlin Trail includes a billiards room, an indoor jacuzzi, an attached three-stall garage, and a bonus loft room with vaulted ceilings, a covered balcony, and skylights. This Jackson estate is a horse-friendly property. Additional amenities include hydronic in-floor heating and a buried propane tank. Discover a well on the north side, a septic tank on the south-west side, and a storage shed on the south side of the property.

Jackson Hole is famous for being the gateway to three national parks— Yellowstone, the National Elk Refuge, and the magnificent Grand Tetons— but this 60-mile stretch of lush mountain valley is a feast for the eyes. Seller, Louis Appignani describes 2205 North Nowlin Trail as being in, “The most desirable location in Jackson Hole”. He adds, “This upscale 3,914 square foot log home lies on 5.14 acres on the Elk Refuge with unobstructed views of the entire Teton Mountain Range. Located just fifteen minutes from downtown, the estate is offered fully furnished, featuring an upscale western style— the home is truly a one of a kind gem”.

The area’s most iconic fauna live on the reserve: elk, bison, trumpeter swans, bald eagles and more can be spotted from the comfort of your own home. Because 97% of Jackson Hole’s land is government-protected, it’s an exceptionally private getaway from urban living. Jackson is the main hub for the several small communities within the valley, home to shopping, dining, and a thriving arts culture with dozens of galleries and the 500-seat Center for the Arts. You need only step outdoors for adventure year-round: venture up the mountains or visit Snake River, which winds through the valley. Fish and golf all summer, then come winter, enjoy one of the West’s premier destinations for skiing. Spring Creek Ranch beckons from less than a mile away, with all its amenities to enjoy.

2205 North Nowlin Trail is available for showings daily 1-4PM by appointment and for private virtual showings.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

