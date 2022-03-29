International Leaders Welcomed the Uyghur Tribunal Judgment and Demanded Government Actions

Companies will quickly work to move out of the region if they cannot utilize a safe harbor in the bill and send a powerful message that the companies themselves will not be complicit in these actions.” — US Senator Jeff Merkley

WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An online event was organized by the Alliance for Vietnam’s Democracy, a coalition of Vietnamese pro-democratic organizations, to discuss international response to the recently released judgment by the Uyghur Tribunal. The Conference on the Uyghur Tribunal Judgement was attended by more than 40 legislators and officials from 11 countries, as well as 64 international organizations.

The conference was keynoted by Sir Geoffrey Nice, QC, formerly of the International Criminal Court, who outlined the principles for the foundation of the Tribunal. It was followed by remarks which outlined commitments from countries around the world.

To the almost 200 attendees, Ms Els Van Hoof, member of Parliament of Belgium, representative of the Christian Democrats and Flemish party and Belgium’s Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke of Belgian resolution on July 21, 20221 which “not only denounce the violation of Uyghur human rights as a crime against humanity but also explicitly recognize that there is a serious risk of genocide." Ms. Van Hoof contributed a component in this resolution towards “strict import restrictions in order to ban goods originating from forced labor from Xinjiang." “This atrocious oppression must stop immediately.”

Ms Nusrat Ghani, member of the UK House of Commons and a former UK Minister, spoke of the need to sanction those Chinese officials who are involved in the incarceration, torture and the genocide of the Uyghur people." She stated, “The Uyghur Tribunal provides not only substantial evidence but also quite a serious determination of genocide which makes it impossible for governments, firms and individuals to now continue to hold the position that they weren't aware what was going on or the evidence does not stack up.”

US Senator Jeff Merkley, Chair of the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, thanked “all the members of the Tribunal for your essential work to shed light on the atrocities being carried out in Xinjiang.” Senator Merkley, a co-author of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, asked that “companies that are continuing to produce in that region will quickly work to move out of the region if they cannot utilize a safe harbor in the bill and send a powerful message that the companies themselves will not be complicit in these actions.” The Senator also encouraged, “governments across the globe will do similar actions to what we have just done here in America because it simply is such a more powerful effective strategy if multiple governments engage simultaneously in this similar effort” of enacting legislations against Uyghur forced labor.

Mr. Garnett Genuis, a member of Canadian Parliament and shadow minister for international development and human rights, called on the government of Canada to recognize the Uyghur genocide, passing new tough supply chain slavery legislation, and passing an organ harvesting and trafficking bill.”

Regarding the Uyghur Tribunal Judgment, the Alliance asked that "the PRC gives serious consideration to the voluminous evidence and important judgment by the Uyghur Tribunal. As the true purpose of the Genocide Convention is the prevention of genocides, we urge the governing CCP to do everything in its power to reverse its current policies, which cause deaths and untold sufferings among millions of its citizens. A path of crimes of genocide and against humanity has historically and predictably been both shameful and disastrous for their perpetrators.”