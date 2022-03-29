Kyvos BI Acceleration Platform now Available for Alteryx
Kyvos adds support for Alteryx enabling users to access years of historical data at the speed of thought.LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kyvos Insights, a leading cloud BI Acceleration company, announced their integration for Alteryx, a SQL-based data analytics tool, with its latest release - Kyvos 2021.3.
Kyvos is a cloud-native BI Acceleration platform that enables BI and analytics tools to analyze massive amounts of data in sub-seconds. The company’s Smart OLAP™ technology builds massively scalable and highly performant OLAP cubes on the cloud, making it easier for analytics tools to instantly access extremely large datasets. Kyvos provides support for all major cloud platforms, like Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Snowflake, etc., empowering users with faster, more detailed, and scalable BI on all their data.
Alteryx is an Analytic Process Automation™ (APA) platform, widely used by developers, data scientists, analysts, and business experts for self-service analytics and data visualization. It enables users to gather, curate and blend their data for spatial and predictive analysis.
Kyvos’ integration with Alteryx will allow users to combine the power of next-generation OLAP with analytics automation and achieve deeper analytics, at the speed of thought, even on billions of rows. Alteryx can directly access Kyvos’ massively scalable data models and carry out more accurate and precise predictions with analysis on years of historical data. They can now analyze their data across hundreds of dimensions, dig deeper into granular level details, and perform complex calculations, all within seconds.
“Increasing data volumes impact the performance and speed of data visualization and analytics tools, and businesses suffer from delayed insights. At Kyvos, we change that,” said Ajay Anand, Chief Product Officer at Kyvos. “We’re excited at the scope of difference that Kyvos and Alteryx can together bring for enterprises, with instant and accurate forecasts on massive volumes of historical data.”
Kyvos supercharges Alteryx performance making analytics at a massive scale a reality. Alteryx users can connect to Kyvos using the Spark ODBC connector.
Kyvos is the world's most powerful BI acceleration platform that delivers instant insights on data at a massive scale, both on the cloud and on-premise. Kyvos' breakthrough Smart OLAP™ technology revolutionizes analytics by enabling users to visualize, explore, and analyze trillions of rows of data with sub-second response times. Headquartered in Los Gatos, California, Kyvos Insights was founded by a team of veterans from Yahoo!, Impetus, and Intellicus Technologies. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com.
