TGA and TV stars help ‘Access the Dales’ open up Yorkshire to mobility scooter users
THE COURTYARD MEADOW BANK, BOURNE END BUCKS, UNITED KINGDOM, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supported by mobility scooter specialist TGA, Debbie North, influential rambler and wheelchair user, has founded the charity Access the Dales which launches on 2nd April at the TV-famous farm of Clive and Amanda Owen.
Inaugural Yorkshire Dales Accessible Festival, 2nd - 10th April 2022: Including the launch of Access the Dales at ‘Ravenseat’, home of Channel 5’s TV programme ‘Our Yorkshire Farm’. Richmond DL11 6LP. From 9:30am onwards.
Despite having a spinal condition and walking difficulties, Debbie remains mobile and independent by using manual and powered wheelchairs. She is also able to confidently ramble across the stunning Yorkshire countryside thanks to all-terrain mobility vehicles. Debbie’s new charity Access the Dales aims to: ‘‘break down the barriers that prevent people living with disabilities enjoying the great outdoors either independently or with their friends and family.”
Alongside campaigning for change, Access the Dales will be helping to provide all-terrain mobility vehicles for hire in several locations in the National Park. Working with the local authority and manufacturers such as TGA, Access the Dales will initially manage four ‘Hubs’ where wheelchairs, powerchairs and mobility scooters will be available to borrow free of charge. The Hubs will be located at:
· Ravenseat Farm, Richmond – enjoy the Fells
· Settle Station – see the town or walk along the river to Giggleswick
· ‘Cottage in the Dales’, Newbiggin – to ramble around Aysgarth Falls, Cotter Force and Hawes.
· Hill Top Farm, near Malham – ideal for seeing Malhamdale and to help any disabled schoolchildren who visit
WHILL powerchairs, Minimo Plus mobility scooters and wheelchairs from TGA will be available at Settle Station and ‘Cottage in the Dales’.
The charity Access the Dales has been created as a legacy to Debbie’s late husband Andy North who passionately shared her love of the great outdoors. Together they blogged for many years about their accessible adventures in the Yorkshire Dales and were dedicated enablement ambassadors. Tragically, local deputy headteacher Andy passed away last year following a short battle with cancer which has compelled Debbie to set up the charity in memory of his commitment to accessibility.
Access the Dales is supported by many organisations including TGA, Yorkshire Dales National Park and Northern Rail. The charity is also proud to have Paralympian Rachel Morris MBE as its ambassador and patron Amanda Owen, TV star of ‘Our Yorkshire Farm.’
Debbie’s relationship with TGA is important for the success of Access the Dales as she explains: “Andy’s last wish was for me to raise funds to purchase an all-terrain mobility vehicle for local disabled children to use. I raised over £16,000 which was the start of Access the Dales. Since then the charity has gone from strength-to-strength thanks to the support of companies such as TGA. Their kind donation of wheelchairs and scooters for tourists to use is hugely appreciated and will ensure everyone can enjoy a great day out, whatever their capabilities. TGA shares my inclusive vision and their relationship with Northern Rail has only added to the awareness we are all achieving. Starting with our festival which celebrates accessibility across the Dales, I believe by working together we can make a huge difference to everyone’s mental health and wellbeing.”
The launch event will be very informal and will be an opportunity to meet the Access the Dales patron Amanda, see our all-terrain vehicles and join us for a short walk on the Fells. Refreshments will be served after the ramble. For more details about the charity visit:
www.access-the-dales.com.
