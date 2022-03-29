Public input meeting for proposed improvements in downtown Wahpeton

BISMARCK, N.D. -- A public input meeting will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 5, at the Council Chambers in Wahpeton City Hall. The meeting will utilize an open house format with a formal presentation at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the public input meeting is to discuss the proposed improvement to four streets adjacent to Dakota Avenue. Eighth Street, Seventh Street, and Second Street from Dakota Avenue to Second Avenue North and Second Street South from Dakota Avenue to the railroad tracks.

The project consists of reconstruction of the streets, lighting, sidewalks, water, sewer, storm sewer, and enhancements.

The meeting is being facilitated by the City of Wahpeton and Interstate Engineering.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by April 20, 2022, to Mike Bassingthwaite, Interstate Engineering; PO Box 667; Wahpeton, ND 58075 or email mike.bassingthwaite@interstateeng.com. Note “Public Input Meeting” in subject heading.

The City of Wahpeton will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Kyle Rogahn at 701-642-6565 or kyler@wahpeton.com.

C O N T A C T:

David Finley drfinley@nd.gov 701.328.4444