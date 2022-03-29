Submit Release
Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for February 2022

MACAU, March 29 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 119 hotel establishments offered accommodation services to the public in February 2022. Number of available guest rooms increased by 8.1% year-on-year to 39,000. Data on hotel establishments designated for medical observation and self-health monitoring were excluded in the compilation of the results. The average occupancy rate of guest rooms rose by 10.3 percentage points year-on-year to 48.7%, with 3-star hotels leading at 51.2%.

The number of guests of hotel establishments in February increased by 29.3% year-on-year to 493,000, with Mainland guests (396,000) and local guests (68,000) rising by 30.9% and 25.1% respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of guests grew by 0.1 night year-on-year to 1.8 nights.

In the first two months of 2022, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments went up by 6.8 percentage points year-on-year to 46.2%. The number of guests grew by 20.9% year-on-year to 1,007,000, and their average length of stay extended by 0.2 night to 1.9 nights.

In February, there were 6,600 visitors joining local tours and a total of 3,600 Macao residents purchased outbound services (booking for transport, accommodation and sightseeing tours) through travel agencies. In the first two months of 2022, number of visitors joining local tours surged by 317.1% year-on-year to 9,200, while that of Macao residents purchasing outbound services through travel agencies dropped by 13.7% to 7,800.

