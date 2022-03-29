Submit Release
3T Pro's Platinum IT Services Plan Now Also Includes Unlimited Remote and Onsite IT Support

An industry leader in computer support and managed IT services in Dallas has expanded its features for one of its top service plans.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro today announced that its Platinum IT Services Plan now also includes unlimited remote and onsite IT support.

“We are very excited about this,” said 3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay.

3T Pro, a Dallas IT support and consulting firm serving the wider Dallas area since 1992, provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

Tommy revealed that its Platinum Plan provides all the security of its Silver Plan and all the features of the Gold Plan topped oﬀ with its full-service technical support services.

“It’s the perfect plan for small businesses who want a fully managed I.T. program with a ﬁx monthly cost,” Tommy stressed about the plan that empowers users with:

• Windows Patch Management

• Network Content Filtering

• Advanced Threat Protection

• Oﬃce 365 Business Standard

• Preventative Maintenance

• Disaster Recovery Backups

• Enterprise Email Security Filter

As part of the Gold Plan, which comes with the Platinum Plan, organizations will beneﬁt from Office 365 subscriptions, Disaster Recovery Backups, Email Security Filter and much more.

The Silver Plan, which also comes with the Platinum Plan, empowers users with a standalone service to add a strong layer of security to their network. It includes:

• Managed Firewall

• Managed Network Security

• Managed Anti-Virus Protection

• Ransomware Protection

• Network Content Filtering

• Intrusion Prevention Systems

• Denial of Service Prevention (DoS)

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

About 3T Pro

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. We offer hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and much more.

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000
Richardson, TX 75080
United States

Tommy Gay
3T Pro, Inc.
+1 972-509-0585
+1 972-509-0585
